World briefs: US warns it could force 20% flight cuts if shutdown continues

A United Airlines flight lands in front of the US Capitol at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as the Trump administration warns of impending cuts to commercial airline operations more than a month into the continuing US government shutdown in Arlington, Virginia, US.

Washington — US transportation secretary Sean Duffy warned he could force airlines to cut up to 20% of flights if the government shutdown did not end, as US airlines on Friday scrambled to make unprecedented government-imposed reductions.

The Federal Aviation Administration instructed airlines to cut 4% of flights on Friday at 40 major airports because of the government shutdown. The cuts will rise to 10% by November 14.

Separately, air traffic controller absences on Friday forced the FAA to delay hundreds of flights at 10 airports, including Atlanta, San Francisco, Houston, Phoenix, Washington DC and Newark. By 7.30pm ET (12.30am GMT), there were more than 5,300 flight delays, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website. Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov ready for talks with US on Ukraine

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. (Russian Foreign Ministry/ REUTERS)

Moscow — Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said he was ready to meet US secretary of state Marco Rubio and that such communication was important.

“Secretary of state Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication. It is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and promoting the bilateral agenda. That is why we communicate by telephone and are ready to hold face-to-face meetings when necessary,” Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Reuters

IMF urges Senegal debt restructuring, faces resistance

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. (REUTERS/ Cooper Inveen/ File Photo)

Dakar — The International Monetary Fund wants Senegal to restructure its debt, but the West African country is resisting such a move because it would be “a disgrace”, Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has told a rally in the capital, Dakar.

The IMF, which completed a mission to Senegal on Thursday without agreeing to a new lending programme, froze Senegal’s previous $1.8bn programme last year after its then-new leaders disclosed hidden debts which have since ballooned to more than $11bn.

The IMF, a spokesperson for Sonko and a spokesperson for Senegal’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. Reuters

Philippines braces for super typhoon Fung-wong

A man walks in the rain with an umbrella as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches, in Cauayan, Isabela, Philippines, on November 9 2025. (Eloisa Lopez)

Isabela, Philippines — The Philippines evacuated over 100,000 residents across its eastern and northern regions as Fung-wong intensified on Sunday into a super typhoon ahead of its expected arrival later in the day, threatening to unleash torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges.

Storm alert signals have been hoisted across large parts of the Philippines, with signal No 5, the highest warning, raised over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Metro Manila and surrounding areas are under signal No 3.

Packing sustained winds of 185km/h and gusts of up to 230km/h, super typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, is forecast to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon Sunday night at the earliest.

Parts of Eastern Visayas were already experiencing power outages. Reuters

UPS and FedEx ground MD-11 planes after deadly crash

A general view of a FedEx Airlines Boeing 767 cargo plane. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

Bengaluru — UPS and FedEx said on Friday they have grounded their combined fleet of more than 50 McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo planes following a crash in Louisville, Kentucky, last week that killed at least 14 people.

A UPS MD-11 crashed late on Tuesday, erupting into a fireball moments after takeoff from Louisville’s international airport. The death toll from the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation, has risen to 14, according to a post on X by Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg on Friday.

UPS and FedEx, the world’s largest cargo carriers, said in separate statements that they grounded the aircraft “out of an abundance of caution”. Reuters

ICC denies issuing arrest warrant for Philippine senator

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, left, listens as former national police director-general Ronald Dela Rosa whispers to him, during a late-night news conference at the presidential palace in Manila in this January 2017 file photo. Picture: REUTERS

Manila — The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Philippine senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who oversaw then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, the nation’s ombudsman said on Saturday, although the ICC denied the assertion.

Duterte, in office from 2016 to 2022, was arrested and taken to The Hague in March on a warrant linking him to murders committed during his war on drugs, in which thousands of alleged narcotics peddlers and users were killed.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla told Reuters in a text message that the information about Dela Rosa’s warrant had been relayed to him by the officer-in-charge of the Department of Justice.

Asked for comment, DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez said the ministry was still verifying the information. Reuters