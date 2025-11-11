Turkish military cargo plane crashes in Georgia, 20 aboard

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emergency teams work at the site of the Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crash near the Azerbaijani border, in Sighnaghi municipality, Georgia, on November 11, 2025, in this still image taken from video.

Ankara — A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed in Georgia after taking off from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, prompting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to offer condolences for “our martyrs” as search and rescue crews headed for the scene.

Turkey’s defence ministry announced the crash, near Georgia’s border with Azerbaijan, and said it was co-ordinating with Georgian authorities to reach the site. The ministry said 20 Turkish personnel were on board.

While finishing a speech in Ankara, Erdogan was handed a note by his aides, after which he said he was saddened to hear about the plane’s crash.

Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said he had spoken by phone to his Georgian counterpart, adding the Georgian minister was en route to the crash site.

Reuters