World briefs: Moscow to conduct nuclear tests

Moscow — Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow will conduct nuclear tests if any other nuclear power does so.

Russia is ready to discuss US concerns over what Washington calls “suspicious underground activities“, Lavrov said.

Lavrov said Moscow was concerned by US statements suggesting nuclear tests could be used for geopolitical purposes. Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 12 outside court in Islamabad

A police officer stands at the site of a blast outside a court building in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 11 2025. (Reuters/Waseem Khan )





Islamabad — A suicide bomber killed at least 12 people and wounded 27 outside a court building in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Tuesday, interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

The attack took place hours after a suicide bomber killed three people and militants stormed a military school in the country’s northwest. There was no word yet on who was responsible for either attack.

Naqvi said the bomber had tried to enter the court building on foot but detonated the device outside, close to a police vehicle. Reuters

Nigeria to launch new round of oil licensing auctions

Cranes sit at an oil rig facility in Lagos, Nigeria. (REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun)

Lagos — Nigeria will begin a fresh round of oil licence auctions from next month, the oil regulator said on Tuesday in London, as part of plans to revive idle assets and grow production.

“We are announcing that we are ready, following the approval of the minister of petroleum resources in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, to commence the 2025 licensing round beginning from December 1 2025,” said Gbenga Komolafe, head of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

Komolafe said last year that the regulator will hold these auctions yearly and focus on discovered, but undeveloped, fields and fallow assets in the Niger Delta, with a strong emphasis on natural gas development.

The commission did not offer details on how many blocks were on offer. Reuters

Iran says US is sending mixed signals on nuclear talks

Iranian flags frame the US Capitol in Washington, US. (REUTERS/Allison Bailey)

Abu Dhabi — Iran’s deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday the US was sending Tehran contradictory messages about nuclear talks through third countries.

Iran wants to reach “a peaceful nuclear agreement” but will not compromise on national security, Saeed Khatibzadeh told the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate. He reiterated Tehran’s position that it does not seek nuclear bombs. Reuters

Newly built Sichuan highway bridge collapses after landslide warning

Soldiers walk past a destroyed highway in Beichuan county, Sichuan province in this file photo. (Jason Lee, Reuters Reuters)

Beijing — Part of a recently opened bridge collapsed in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan along a national highway linking the country’s heartland with Tibet on Tuesday, local authorities said, but there were no reports of casualties.

Police in the city of Maerkang had closed the 758m-long Hongqi bridge to all traffic on Monday afternoon, after cracks appeared on nearby slopes and roads, and shifts were seen in the terrain of a mountain, the local government said.

The approach bridge and roadbed collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, triggering landslides, it added.

Construction of the bridge finished earlier this year, according to a video posted by contractor Sichuan Road & Bridge Group on social media. Reuters

UK grocery inflation eases as Christmas promotions ramp up

Customers shop for groceries at a Tesco's supermarket in Maltby, northern England. (Nigel Roddis, Reuters Reuters)

London — British grocery inflation slowed to 4.7% in the four weeks to November 2 as grocers ramped up Christmas promotions, industry data showed on Tuesday, providing a little relief to consumers bracing for further tax rises in this month’s government budget.

The figure from Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly Kantar), which provides an early indication of pricing pressures ahead of official inflation data on November 19, compared with 5.2% in last month’s report.

Official data published last month showed overall British inflation held steady at 3.8% in September, with food inflation slowing. Reuters