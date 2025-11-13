World

Trump pardons former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis

The billionaire, who pleaded guilty to insider trading, joins individuals convicted of financial crimes let off the hook

Jody Godoy and Sam Tabahriti

British billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust owns Tottenham Hotspur football club, arrives to the United States Courthouse in Manhattan to be sentenced in a New York court, after pleading guilty in January to insider trading charges in New York, US, in this April 4 2024 file photo. (Eduardo Munoz)

London — US President Donald Trump has pardoned Joe Lewis, the British billionaire who pleaded guilty to insider trading in New York last year, a source close to Lewis’ family said on Thursday.

Lewis, whose family trust controls a majority of London’s Tottenham Hotspur soccer team after he relinquished control in 2022, joins a list of wealthy individuals convicted of financial crimes who have received pardons from Trump in his second term, including Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and Nikola founder Trevor Milton.

“I am pleased all of this is now behind me and I can enjoy retirement and watch as my family and extended family continue to build our businesses based on the quality and pursuit of excellence that has become our trademark,” Lewis said in a statement.

The Athletic reported the pardon earlier on Thursday.

Lewis passed inside information on his portfolio companies to two of his private pilots as well as friends, personal assistants and romantic partners, according to prosecutors.

Lewis, who is in his late 80s, was sentenced to pay a $5m fine and ordered to serve three years of probation.

Lewis collected inside information about four companies in which he had invested and tipped friends and associates in 2019-21, prosecutors said.

The companies included cancer therapy developer Mirati Therapeutics and BCTG Acquisition, a blank-cheque company that Boxer Capital sponsored and which took biotech company Tango Therapeutics public in a merger in 2021.

Reuters

