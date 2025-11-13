World briefs: EU mulls funding options for Ukraine financing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brussels ― EU member states have three options to fund Ukraine’s financing needs, with a reparations loan based on immobilised Russian assets as the most effective option, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Other options are for the EU to use “headroom” in its budget to raise capital or for an agreement among member states to raise capital by themselves, she said in a speech in the European Parliament.

“Option three is to have a reparations loan based on immobilised Russian assets. We give a loan to Ukraine — that Ukraine pays back if Russia pays reparations,” she said.

“This is the most effective way to sustain Ukraine’s defence and its economy.” Reuters

Nigeria halts plan for petrol and diesel import duty

Trucks carry petrol on Herbert Macaulay Way in Abuja, Nigeria. File photo. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Lagos ― Nigeria has ended plans to impose a 15% import duty on petrol and diesel amid assurances of adequate supply during the year-end holidays, the downstream regulator said on Thursday.

The tariff, approved by President Bola Tinubu as part of fiscal reforms to boost non-oil revenues, was disclosed in a leaked government memo last month. It was supposed to take effect in December.

“The implementation of the 15% ad-valorem import duty on imported premium motor spirit and diesel is no longer in view,” the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

Fuel marketers had lobbied against the measure, warning it could restrict imports and leave the country reliant on a single source, the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos. Reuters

Commission sues Hungary over export controls

A statue of Lady Justice is pictured during outside the EU Commission headquarters. (FRANCOIS LENOIR)

Bengaluru ― Export controls introduced by Hungary on raw materials and construction materials are in breach of EU regulations, the EU’s Court of Justice said on Thursday.

The European Commission had sued Hungary over a measure that requires the Hungarian state to be notified about any export of construction materials. The state then has the right to buy the materials instead.

The commission said this was a restriction that infringed the principle of free movement of goods within the 27-nation EU and also violated the bloc’s exclusive competence in the field of commercial policy.

Hungary had said the measure was necessary to protect critical infrastructure, by ensuring the security of supply of construction materials.

But the court dismissed Hungary’s arguments and sided with the European Commission in all its complaints. Reuters

Health body finds wild polio virus in Hamburg

(123RF/Tobias Arhelger / File photo)

Frankfurt ― German authorities on Thursday identified the northern city of Hamburg as the location where a sewage sample containing the wild form of the polio virus had been found, saying a task force had been established and more samples would be taken. The nation’s main public health body, Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday that the wastewater test at an unspecified German location was positive for the wild polio virus, in a setback for efforts to rid the world of the deadly disease.

The findings came more than 30 years after the last cases of wild polio virus infections in people were registered in Germany and marked the first wild virus detection from environmental sampling in the country since this type of routine monitoring began in 2021. Reuters

Airbnb plans to promote rural villages in Spain

A view of Sant Sebastia and Sant Miquel, Barceloneta and Somorrostro beaches in Barceloneta neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain. (Albert Gea)

Madrid ― Vacation rental firm Airbnb will invest in the promotion of inland towns across Spain over the next three years to tap into rural tourism, as major cities restrict short-term rentals in the world’s second-most visited country after France.

Cities such as Barcelona plan to ban all short-term rentals by 2028, while destinations including the Balearic Islands and Madrid have demanded platforms cut listings under new regulations.

Airbnb said in a statement late on Wednesday it was shifting its local strategy and plans to invest $50m to promote Spanish villages and expand rental options there.

The Spanish government has also launched a campaign to spotlight rural destinations, aiming to persuade the 94 million international tourists who flocked to beaches and big cities in 2024 to visit other parts of the country. For now, the trend is driven mainly by domestic travellers seeking cheaper inland holidays. Reuters

China wants Japan premier to retract Taiwan comment

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via Reuters)

Beijing ― China’s foreign ministry on Thursday demanded Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi retract what it called her “egregious” Taiwan-related remarks, warning that Japan “must bear all consequences.”

Takaichi sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing with remarks in parliament last week that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a “survival-threatening situation” and trigger a potential military response from Tokyo.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference that Takaichi had refused to retract her remarks after China lodged strong protests urging Tokyo to immediately rectify its actions. Reuters