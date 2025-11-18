Cloudflare rules out cyberattack after global outage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A global outage at web security firm Cloudflare began to ease on Tuesday after preventing user access to major internet platforms, including X and ChatGPT.

Cloudflare, whose network handles around a fifth of web traffic, said it started to investigate the internal service degradation early on Tuesday. It has deployed a fix but some customers might still be impacted as it recovers service.

The firm said there was no evidence the outage was the result of ‘’malicious activity’.

The incident marked the latest hit to major online services. An outage of Amazon’s cloud service last month caused global turmoil as thousands of popular websites and apps, including Snapchat and Reddit, were inaccessible due to the disruption.

Cloudflare — whose shares were down about 5% in early trading — runs one of the world’s largest networks that helps websites and apps load faster and stay online by protecting them from traffic surges and cyberattacks.

The latest outage prevented users around the world from accessing platforms such as Canva, X, Grindr and ChatGPT.

Reports about issues with Cloudflare had, however, come down to about 600 by midday from a peak of nearly 5,000, the outage-tracking tool Downdetector showed.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. Since the numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

“We saw a spike in unusual traffic to one of Cloudflare’s services beginning at 11:20 UTC. That caused some traffic passing through Cloudflare’s network to experience errors,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors.”

X and ChatGPT-creator OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters