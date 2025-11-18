World

Trump cites positive Saudi response on Abraham Accords

Crown prince wants to secure clear path to two-state solution

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman laughs as US President Donald Trump speaks while shaking hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, November 18 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein)

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about the Abraham Accords, adding that he believed he got a positive response.

The crown prince told reporters in the Oval Office that while Saudi Arabia wants to be part of the accords, which normalise ties with Israel, it also wants to make sure it secures a clear path for a two-state solution.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SA courts investment with new economic diplomacy strategy

2

Energy tariff impasse threatens 2,500 jobs in chrome industry

3

WATCH: WeBuyCars CFO Chris Rein discusses full-year bump and Chinese brand margin pressure

4

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa exit will benefit only a few

5

‘Sticky wicket’ won’t stop B20’s global infrastructure goals, says Sim Tshabalala