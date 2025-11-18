Trump cites positive Saudi response on Abraham Accords

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman laughs as US President Donald Trump speaks while shaking hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, November 18 2025.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about the Abraham Accords, adding that he believed he got a positive response.

The crown prince told reporters in the Oval Office that while Saudi Arabia wants to be part of the accords, which normalise ties with Israel, it also wants to make sure it secures a clear path for a two-state solution.

Reuters