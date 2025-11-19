China welcomes Netherlands’ suspension of intervention at chipmaker Nexperia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Dutch government said on Wednesday it was suspending its intervention at computer chip maker Nexperia.

Amsterdam/Beijing — A move by the Netherlands to step back from taking control of computer chipmaker Nexperia was welcomed by China on Wednesday as a “first step in the right direction” to easing chip supply shortages, after talks between the two governments.

Nexperia and its Chinese owner, Wingtech, repeated they were at odds however, while carmakers said supply chain disruptions were not resolved. China’s commerce ministry said the Dutch move fell short of fully ending its intervention as it had demanded.

The Dutch government took control of Nexperia on September 30, saying the move was necessary to prevent the company’s former CEO from moving European operations to China from its base in the Netherlands. In response, Beijing halted exports of Nexperia’s finished products on October 4, a measure it has since partly relaxed.

Dutch economy minister Vincent Karremans said in a statement on Wednesday that his latest move was a gesture of goodwill, and talks would continue.

“We are positive about the measures already taken by the Chinese authorities to ensure the supply of chips to Europe and the rest of the world,” he said.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said the move would help stabilise supply chains.

Nexperia is a major supplier of basic computer chips to the car industry, and shortages have threatened vehicle supply chains, leading to production slowdowns and halts.

BMW, Bosch and Aumovio all said they welcomed the development but that it was too early to judge what effect it would have, while Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Nexperia manufactures most of its wafers in Hamburg, Germany, before sending them to Dongguan, China, to be packaged and sent to customers.

Germany’s vehicle industry lobby VDA said disruptions due to the dispute were far from being resolved, adding further negative effects on production could not be ruled out.

After the Dutch state intervention, Nexperia’s Chinese arm declared itself no longer subject to control by European management and on October 26, the European side of the company stopped shipping wafers to it, citing nonpayment.

That stalemate continues to threaten supplies, though the Chinese side is now selling down stockpiles of chips it has previously processed, offering temporary relief to customers.

Nexperia said it welcomed the détente between China and the Netherlands but “full restoration of the supply chain requires active further co-operation of Nexperia’s entities in China”.

It said Nexperia China should have sufficient wafer stockpiles to last several months.

Separately, a Dutch court in October ordered the removal of former Nexperia CEO and Wingtech founder Zhang Xuezheng, citing alleged mismanagement.

The Chinese commerce ministry on Wednesday criticised what it called the Dutch court’s “erroneous ruling” and said the decision remained a major obstacle to resolving the standoff permanently.

A spokesperson for Wingtech, which oversees Nexperia’s Chinese operations, said it “strongly rejects these accusations” of mismanagement and the Dutch government should end participation in the case, which was brought by the company’s European managers.

“The ministry should now file a letter with the [court], explicitly withdrawing its support for the proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

The next step in the legal process will be hearings on a formal investigation into mismanagement, a spokesperson for Amsterdam’s Enterprise Court said.

No date has been set.

Reuters