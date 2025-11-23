World briefs: UK government scheme helps 35,000 make the EV switch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The budget, due on November 26, is expected to unveil an additional £200m to accelerate the rollout of charge points across Britain.

London — Britain’s government is expected to introduce a £1.5bn package to accelerate a switch to electric vehicles, it said, including an extra £1.3bn for a grant scheme to buy new electric cars.

The government said that since its launch in July, the Electric Car Grant scheme had helped more than 35,000 drivers make the switch to an EV by cutting upfront costs by up to £3,750.

Brazilian police detain Bolsonaro due to ‘escape risk’

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 26, 2020. (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)





Brasilia — Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro was taken into custody on Saturday after a Supreme Court justice cited an escape risk linked to a planned supporters’ vigil, ending months of house arrest as he appeals a coup-plot conviction.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the detention, saying the gathering outside Bolsonaro’s home could undermine monitoring and noting evidence of tampering with his ankle monitor the night before, according to a decision seen by Reuters.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers confirmed the detention, citing the planned vigil as the reason for Moraes’ decision and noting they plan to file an “appropriate appeal”. A federal police representative said Bolsonaro underwent custody intake examinations in Brasilia early on Saturday. Reuters

Trump calls Greene’s resignation ‘great news’

Marjorie Taylor Greene. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo)





New York — US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s announcement that she was resigning from the House of Representatives was “great news for the country”, ABC News reported.

“I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great,” ABC News quoted Trump as saying in an interview.

“Nah, it doesn’t matter, you know, but I think it’s great. I think she should be happy,” Trump said when asked if Greene had given him a heads up. Reuters

Trump’s expanded rapid deportation plans blocked

Migrants board a city bus in New York, the US, May 13 2023. ( Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg)





Washington — A federal appeals court on Saturday declined to clear the way for US President Donald Trump’s administration to expand a fast-track deportation process to allow for the expedited removal of migrants who are living far away from the border.

A 2-1 panel of the US Court of Appeals for the district of Columbia circuit declined to put on hold the central part of a ruling by a lower-court judge who had found that the administration’s policies violated the due process rights of migrants who could be apprehended anywhere in the US. Reuters

US readies Venezuela operations amid military buildup

A coast guard boat operates off the Caribbean coast in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, September 11 2025. (Juan Carlos Hernandez)





Bengaluru — The US is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days, four US officials told Reuters, as the Trump administration escalates pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Reuters was not able to establish the exact timing or scope of the new operations, nor whether US President Donald Trump had made a final decision to act. Reports of looming action have proliferated in recent weeks as the US military has deployed forces to the Caribbean amid worsening relations with Venezuela.

Two of the US officials said covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro. All four officials quoted in this article spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of impending action by the US.

The Pentagon referred questions to the White House. The CIA declined to comment. Reuters

Indian trade unions denounce new labour codes

Workers at a steel a factory in India. (Bhawika Chhabra)





Mumbai — Ten large Indian trade unions condemned the government’s rollout on Friday of new labour codes, the biggest such overhaul in decades, as a “deceptive fraud” against workers.

The unions, aligned with parties opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanded in a statement late on Friday that the laws be withdrawn ahead of nationwide protests they plan to hold on Wednesday.

One of the trade unions, the Centre of Indian Trade Union, organised protest marches on Saturday in the eastern city of Bhubaneswar, where hundreds of workers gathered and burnt copies of the new labour codes.

Modi’s government implemented the four labour codes, approved by parliament five years ago, as it seeks to simplify work rules, some dating to British colonial rule, and liberalise conditions for investment. It says the changes improve worker protections. Reuters