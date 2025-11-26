Gunmen disrupt Guinea-Bissau election results

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A woman votes during the presidential election at a polling station Umaro Djabula in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, in this November 23 2025 file photo.

Bissau ― Sustained gunfire broke out near Guinea-Bissau’s election commission headquarters on Wednesday, a day before provisional results from a tense presidential vote were due to be announced, witnesses said.

The coup-prone West African country held presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. The race pits incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo against top challenger Fernando Dias with both sides claiming victory in the first round earlier this week.

It was not immediately clear who was involved in the shooting, which was witnessed by a Reuters journalist and two residents.

A spokesperson for Embalo, Antonio Yaya Seidy, said unidentified gunmen attacked the election commission to prevent an announcement of the vote results.

He said the men were affiliated with Dias, without providing evidence. A spokesperson for Dias did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the witnesses said residents were running away from the scene as gunfire continued near the election commission building.

A driver in Bissau who asked not to be identified by name said there was also gunfire at the interior ministry and the presidential palace, which are nearby.

“People are running everywhere,” he said.

The small coastal nation between Senegal and Guinea had at least nine coups between 1974, when it gained independence from Portugal, and 2020 when Embalo took office.

Embalo said he had survived another three coup attempts since then, though his opponents have accused him of manufacturing crises as an excuse for crackdowns — charges he dismissed.

Embalo is seeking to become the first president in three decades to win a second consecutive term in Guinea-Bissau.

The election was the first to go ahead without the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), the party that led the fight for independence from Portugal in the 1960s and 1970s.

The PAIGC was barred from fielding candidates after authorities said it filed papers late.

Reuters