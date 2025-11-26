Hong Kong blaze in apartment blocks kills 36, nearly 300 missing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that engulfed multiple buildings at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

Hong Kong — At least 36 people were killed and 279 were missing on Wednesday after Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in three decades ripped through high-rise residential towers sheathed in flammable bamboo scaffolding, authorities said.

Hours after the fire started in the northern Tai Po district, flames and thick smoke still engulfed the 32-storey towers where many people were believed trapped inside. Rescue workers swarmed the site as shocked inhabitants watched on.

A man who said his wife was caught in the fire reacts outside Wang Fuk Court as flames engulf the building, in Hong Kong, China, November 26 2025. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but it was fanned by green construction mesh and bamboo scaffolding — a mainstay of traditional Chinese architecture but subject to a phase-out in Hong Kong since March for safety reasons.

Police arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter over the fire, public broadcaster RTHK said, without giving more details.

Working through the night, firefighters were struggling to reach upper floors of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, which has 2,000 apartments in eight blocks, due to the intense heat.

One 71-year-old resident surnamed Wong broke down in tears, saying his wife was trapped inside.

A firefighter was among the 36 killed, and 29 people were in hospital, Hong Kong leader John Lee told reporters. About 900 people were in eight shelters.

“The priority is to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents who are trapped. The second is to support the injured. The third is to support and recover. Then, we’ll launch a thorough investigation,” Lee told reporters.

Harry Cheung, 66, who has lived at Block Two in one of the complexes for more than 40 years, said he heard a loud noise about 2:45 p.m. (0645 GMT) and saw fire erupt in a nearby block.

“I immediately went back to pack up my things,” he said. “I don’t even know how I feel right now. I’m just thinking about where I’m going to sleep tonight.”

Frames of scaffolding were seen tumbling to the ground as firefighters battled the blaze, while scores of fire engines and ambulances lined the road below the development.

From the mainland, China’s President Xi Jinping urged an “all-out effort” to extinguish the fire and to minimise casualties and losses, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said.

The fire department said that by late night the flames in three buildings were under control but remained untamed in four.

Hong Kong’s sky-high property prices have long been a trigger for social discontent in the city and the fire tragedy could further stoke resentment towards authorities ahead of a city-wide legislative election in early December.

Hong Kong’s transport department said that due to the fire, an entire section of the Tai Po Road, one of Hong Kong’s two main highways, had been closed and buses were being diverted.

At least six schools will be closed on Thursday due to the fire and traffic congestion, the city’s Education Bureau said.

It was Hong Kong’s worst fire since 41 people died in a commercial building in the Kowloon district in November 1996. That fire was caused by welding during internal renovations.

A public inquiry yielded sweeping updates to building standards and fire safety regulations in high-rise offices, shops and homes.

Hong Kong is one of the last places in the world where bamboo is still widely used for scaffolding in construction.

On mainland China, where use of bamboo in construction originated from ancient times, scaffolding is now mainly metal.

Hong Kong’s government moved to start phasing out bamboo scaffolding in March, citing worker safety after 22 deaths involving bamboo scaffolders between 2019 and 2024.

It announced that 50% of public construction works would be required to use metal frames instead.

Though fire hazard was not cited as a reason for the phase-out, there have been at least three fires involving bamboo scaffolding this year, according to The Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims in Hong Kong.

Wang Fuk Court is one of many high-rise housing complexes in Hong Kong, one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Tai Po, located near the border with mainland China, is an established suburban district with some 300,000 residents.

Occupied since 1983, the complex is under the government’s subsidised home ownership scheme, according to property agency websites. According to online posts, it has been undergoing renovations for a year at a cost of HK$330m ($42.43m), with each unit paying between HK$160,000 and HK$180,000.

Owning a home is a distant dream for many in Hong Kong, one of the world’s most expensive housing markets and where residential rents are hovering around record highs.

Reuters