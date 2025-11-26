UK’s Rachel Reeves unveils £26bn tax hike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves shows the traditional red ministerial box outside No 11 Downing Street before heading to the House of Commons to deliver the UK budget.

London — Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves delivered a budget on Wednesday that will take more tax from workers, people saving for a pension and from investors to give herself more room to meet her borrowing targets.

The UK’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), responded by cutting its forecasts for growth in the economy over the coming years.

But in a figure closely watched by investors assessing Britain’s borrowing risks, the OBR said the government will now have more than double its previous buffer for meeting its fiscal targets even as it raises spending on welfare.

This result was in large part due to more than £26bn of fresh tax increases which come just over a year after Reeves ordered £40bn of tax hikes — the biggest since the 1990s.

Reeves had promised last year’s rises would be a one-off.

“No doubt, we will face opposition again. But I have yet to see a credible, or a fairer alternative plan for working people,” Reeves said to cheers from Labour Party MPs in parliament.

“I am asking everyone to make a contribution, but I can keep that contribution as low as possible because I will make further reforms to our tax system today to make it fairer and to ensure the wealthiest contribute the most.”

British government bond yields — which are sensitive to concerns about higher borrowing — were lower than they were before the OBR report was published in error ahead of Reeves’ annual tax and spending speech to parliament.

The fall in borrowing costs suggested investors were largely comfortable with the budget plan.

The value of sterling rose against the dollar and the euro. The unprecedented early release revealed the key announcements from the budget on taxes, economic growth and individual policy changes.

‘Fair and necessary’

Reeves had promised to take “fair and necessary choices” to improve the country and speed up economic growth, but she recognised the unhappiness among voters.

Although the UK’s next national election is not due until 2029, the authority of Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been questioned within the centre-left Labour Party.

The OBR said the headroom — the amount of extra spending or tax cuts possible for the government while staying within its budget rules — now stood at almost £22bn in five years’ time.

In March, the OBR had forecast headroom of £9.9bn, a historically low level which was eaten up by a downgrade of the country’s economic outlook, higher-than-expected borrowing costs and a U-turn on welfare reform.

A Reuters survey of economists published on Tuesday pointed to a median forecast for an increase in the headroom to just under £17bn.

The OBR said in its budget assessment that tax increases planned by Reeves would raise an annual £26.1bn by 2029/30, chief among them a longer freeze on the thresholds at which people start to pay income tax and a higher rate of income tax.

The three-year extension of the freeze on income tax thresholds — which was first introduced by the previous Conservative government — would raise an extra £8bn pounds in the 2029/30 financial year, the OBR said.

Reeves said in her first budget speech last year that she was returning stability to the public finances after the shocks delivered by Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and the “mini-budget” crisis of former Conservative prime minister Liz Truss.

The generosity of pension incentives was scaled back with social security charges on salary-sacrificed pension contributions raising almost £5bn.

Increasing tax rates on dividends, property and savings income by 2 percentage points would raise £2.1bn, the OBR said. An annual tax on homes worth more than £2m was expected to raise £400m in 2029/30.

Public spending was due to grow every year as a result of the measures in the budget — reaching an extra £11bn in 2029/30 — primarily to pay for a government U-turn in July on welfare cuts and lift a two-child welfare limit for families.

The OBR cut its forecasts for economic growth, saying GDP was expected to expand by 1.5% on average over the five-year forecast period, 0.3 percentage points slower than it expected in March due to lower productivity growth.

Reeves vowed she would do better: “We beat the forecasts this year and we will beat them again,” she told MPs.

Reuters