World briefs: Recalculated GDP boosts Senegal’s debt metrics

Dakar ― Senegal has announced a recalculated GDP resulting in improved debt metrics, a move the finance ministry has described as an attempt to give a more accurate picture of the economy as it grapples with a crisis over unreported debt.

The West African country announced in July it had begun the recalculation using an updated base year. That announcement came in a statement responding to a credit rating downgrade by S&P Global, in which the agency warned that the government’s debt-to-GDP ratio had jumped to almost 120% at the end of 2024.

Updating the base year that a country uses to calculate its economic output is an internationally accepted practice. It is meant to take into account new emerging industries and other developments, but it can raise questions among economists when it results in big debt-to-GDP ratio improvements.

Senegal’s GDP recalculation, published on Tuesday by the country’s National Agency for Statistics and Demography, updates the base year from 2014-21. The new 2021 GDP figure is 17,316-billion CFA francs, up 13.5% from the previous estimate, and the new public debt figure for 2021 is 80%, down from 90.8%. The document does not give a more recent debt figure. Reuters

Uber launches driverless robotaxis in Abu Dhabi

(Toby Melville/Reuters)

Abu Dhabi — Uber Technologies rolled out driverless robotaxis in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Chinese autonomous-driving firm WeRide on Wednesday, after the tie-up they announced last year.

Uber said Abu Dhabi is the first city outside the US to host fully driverless operations on its platform. Passengers who book an UberX or Uber Comfort ride can be matched with a WeRide robotaxi, according to the ride-hailing company.

The companies plan to expand coverage to areas beyond Abu Dhabi city core by the end of this year. The Guangzhou-based WeRide operates more than 100 robotaxis in the Middle East, Uber said. Reuters

New Vienna Airport runway deemed too costly

The logo of Vienna's airport is seen in Schwechat, Austria. (HEINZ-PETER BADER)

Vienna ― A project to build a third runway at Vienna Airport which was scrapped on Tuesday after decades of planning would not have paid off and existing capacity allows for growth, the airport operator’s co-CEO told Austria’s ORF radio on Wednesday.

“Will we make a return on this €2bn investment? The clear conclusion was no, that’s not possible,” Julian Jaeger, one of the company’s top executives, said in a broadcast interview.

The company said late on Tuesday the expansion project had been abandoned on cost inflation and that planning-related assets worth €55.9m would be written off. Reuters

IMF warns on Germany’s medium-term growth

The IMF's logo at its headquarters in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Berlin ― Germany’s landmark reform of its fiscal rules earlier this year has set the stage for economic recovery, but medium-term prospects remain constrained, the IMF said on Wednesday in a report.

Germany was the only member of the Group of Seven advanced economies that failed to grow for the past two years, and only modest growth of 0.2% is expected this year, according to the IMF forecasts.

Plans by Germany’s new government to sharply increase spending on infrastructure and defence are expected to prop up growth, driven by a gradual acceleration of domestic investment and consumption, the IMF said, forecasting real GDP growth of about 1.0% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027.

The deficit is projected to widen to about 4% of GDP by 2027 and debt is projected to rise to about 68% of GDP by 2027, still the lowest among G7 economies. Reuters

South Sudan president fires petroleum official

South Sudan President Salva Kiir. (REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo)

Juba ― South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked Deng Lual Wol as the petroleum ministry’s undersecretary and replaced him with Chol Thon Abel, the fourth time he has transferred the post from one of the men to the other in less than two months.

Kiir has repeatedly sacked and then reinstated — and sometimes sacked again — senior officials without explanation. Analysts say the tactic is aimed at maintaining control and rewarding loyalists in the face of increasing armed conflict this year between government forces and various militia, and amid speculation about his eventual succession.

The state broadcaster announced the shake-up at the petroleum ministry on Tuesday evening, without giving any explanation, as is usual with such personnel changes. Reuters