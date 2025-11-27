Army officers block election results after taking control of Guinea-Bissau

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dinis N'Tchama, spokesperson for Guinea-Bissau's High Military Command, delivers a speech in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, November 26, 2025, in this screengrab from video.

Bissau ― Guinea-Bissau’s opposition coalition demanded on Thursday that authorities be allowed to release results from Sunday’s presidential election, a day after army officers seized power and suspended the vote count.

The officers, referring to themselves as “The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order“, said in a televised statement on Wednesday that they had ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, in the latest episode of unrest in the coup-prone country.

Provisional results had been expected on Thursday in the race between Embalo and Fernando Dias, a political newcomer who had emerged as Embalo’s top challenger to run the West African state, which is a hub for cocaine trafficking.

“There is no reason to interrupt the democratic process. Dias is demanding that we make these results public,” the coalition backing Dias said in a statement.

“We hope that the army officers who say they took power will let democracy continue, will let the electoral commission do its work, and respect the constitution. It’s them who are really the guarantors of peace.”

The capital, Bissau, was mostly quiet on Thursday with soldiers on the streets and many residents staying indoors even after the overnight curfew lifted. Businesses and banks were closed.

Results announcement

An election commission spokesperson said soldiers had shuttered its offices and there were no plans to go ahead with any results announcement on Thursday.

Ahead of the army announcement on Wednesday, witnesses said gunfire rang out in the capital for about an hour near the electoral commission headquarters and presidential palace.

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo votes at a polling station in Gabu, Guinea-Bissau, November 23 2025. Picture: Reuters/Luc Gnago (Luc Gnago)

Embalo called French media to say he had been deposed and his whereabouts were unknown on Thursday. The officers did not specify if they had taken Embalo into custody.

Dias, in a video statement on Wednesday night, accused Embalo of staging a “false coup attempt” to derail the election because he feared he would lose.

In a statement to Reuters, the coalition backing Dias demanded the release of former prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, defeated by Embalo in the 2019 election. He was detained on Wednesday, according to relatives and security sources.

Cocaine hub

Guinea-Bissau is a small coastal nation situated between Senegal and Guinea that is a notorious hub for cocaine bound for Europe.

Under Embalo’s administration, the cocaine trade appeared to boom, with an August report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime describing it as potentially more profitable than before.

The country has been shaken by at least nine coups and attempted coups between 1974, when it gained independence from Portugal, and 2020, when Embalo took office.

Dias had campaigned partly on the promise of getting the military to stop intervening in politics.

Embalo has said he has survived three coup attempts during his time in office. His critics have accused him of manufacturing crises as an excuse for crackdowns.

Ecowas observers

Election observers from the AU and West African regional bloc Ecowas, in a joint statement on Wednesday night expressing “deep concern” over the coup announcement, said officials in charge of the electoral process had been arrested and called for their immediate release.

Former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan, who had been observing the vote as part of the West African Elders Forum, was not reachable on Thursday, Joel Ahofodji, an Ecowas spokesperson, said.

“I wouldn’t say that he (Goodluck Jonathan) and others are trapped in Guinea-Bissau, but we don’t know his whereabouts,” Ahofodji said.

Edwin Snowe, a senator from Liberia who had been among a group of parliamentary observers, said he left the country on Tuesday and had been unable since Wednesday to reach fellow observers who were still there.

“We don’t intend for the military team of Ecowas to intervene,” he said. “What we are doing now is to encourage dialogue and return to democracy.”

Reuters