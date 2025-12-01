Factory output shrinks in US, China and eurozone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manufacturing was weak in the US, Europe and Asia’s biggest economies in November, surveys showed on Monday, as subdued domestic demand and tariff uncertainties weighed.

The US, eurozone, China and Japan all saw manufacturing activity contract last month though there were bright spots for Britain and economies in Southeast Asia, which saw growth, purchasing managers’ surveys show.

Factory activity contracted for the ninth consecutive month in the US amid slumping orders and higher input prices. The US Institute for Supply Management said its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 48.2 last month from 48.7 in October.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 10.1% of the economy. Still, the PMI remained above 42.3, a level the ISM said over time is consistent with an expansion of the overall economy.

Eurozone manufacturing activity slipped back into contraction territory last month, its PMI shows, and Germany’s dominant manufacturing sector experienced a marked deterioration in business conditions.

While weakening demand in the eurozone forced firms to cut jobs at the quickest rate in seven months, in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, new orders fell at the fastest rate in 10 months.

“Current conditions remain at best subdued, with output trending down from an already weak level, reflecting the combination of headwinds faced by the manufacturing sector, including tariffs, heightened Chinese competition and general economic uncertainty,” said Leo Barincou, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

“The persistent industrial slump appears to be putting pressure on headcount, with firms shedding jobs at the fastest pace since April. Meanwhile, weak demand means that firms were unable to transmit the rise in input costs to their selling prices.”

In China, the world’s largest manufacturer, factory activity slipped back into a slight contraction, a private sector PMI shows, a day after Beijing’s official measure indicated activity falling for the eighth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace.

“Container throughput at Chinese ports was little changed last month compared to October. To the extent that demand did improve, it didn’t do much to support production amid already high inventory levels — the output component dropped to a four-month low,” said Zichun Huang, China economist at Capital Economics.

“And while the output price component edged up slightly, it stayed at a low level, pointing to persistent deflationary pressures.”

Among major European economies, France’s manufacturing sector contracted further in November as a drop in production and slower demand for goods hit the sector.

S&P Global’s survey says demand for French goods has continued to weaken in November, extending the current sequence of declining factory orders to three-and-a-half years.

Italy’s manufacturing sector crept back into growth territory in November, a positive sign for its struggling economy.

In Britain, outside the EU, the manufacturing sector recorded its first increase in activity since September 2024 last month, bolstered by improved domestic demand and a smaller slowdown in orders from overseas.

Meanwhile, Asia’s other manufacturing powerhouses also struggled with sluggish demand in November, extending declines in factory activity, as progress in US trade negotiations failed to translate into a significant recovery in orders.

Japan’s PMI shows new orders continued to decline, stretching the downturn to two-and-a-half years.

Across Asia this year, businesses in major exporting nations have been scrambling to navigate the uncertainty created by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

While Trump’s trade deals with countries such as Japan and South Korea and lowered tensions with China have given firms some confidence, many are still adjusting to the new US trade reality.

South Korea’s factory activity contracted for a second month in November. However, separate data shows Korean exports rose in November for a sixth consecutive month, beating market expectations, as chip sales hit a record on strong technology demand while vehicles also jumped after a US trade deal.

Taiwan’s PMI shows factory activity continued to fall, but at a slower pace.

Elsewhere in Asia, emerging-market manufacturers remained outperformers with Indonesia and Vietnam reporting brisk growth in factory activity and Malaysia swinging back to growth.

Reuters