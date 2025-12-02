World briefs: British online spending rises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shoppers pass an advertisement for the Black Friday sales event on Oxford Street in London, Britain, on November 28 2025. Picture:

London — British shoppers spent £3.8bn online across the four days of Black Friday to Cyber Monday, up 4.6% year on year, according to data from Adobe Analytics published on Tuesday.

It said the top performing product categories over the four days were jewellery, video games, toys, electronics, personal care products, sporting goods and apparel.

Across all retail categories the average discount was 16.7%, with the deepest discounts on computers, televisions and apparel.

Separately on Tuesday, the British Retail Consortium, the trade group that represents the major retailers, said Black Friday deals began earlier than normal this year. Reuters

European banks to launch a euro-pegged stablecoin

The Euro logo is pictured at the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. (Ralph Orlowski)

Paris/Madrid — A group of 10 European banks, including heavyweights ING and UniCredit have formed an Amsterdam-based company to launch a euro-pegged stablecoin, in a move they hope will help counter US dominance in digital payments.

The CEO of the new company will be Jan-Oliver Sell, who previously worked at Coinbase in Germany. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt will be CFO, and former NatWest chair Howard Davies will be chair, the group said at a press conference in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas has also joined the group, which was first announced in September, the new company’s CFO said. Reuters

Airbus’ fuselage problems weigh on A320 deliveries

An overview picture shows a factory work floor for vertical tails for different types of Airbus airplanes at the Airbus facility in the northern German city of Stade. (Morris MacMatzen)

Brussels — Airbus is assessing the impact on its year-end deliveries of a newly discovered fuselage quality issue on some of its A320 jets after the problem led to “weak” November deliveries, CEO Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday.

The problem has brought a further challenge to already backloaded year-end deliveries and the planemaker plans to assess the situation for December deliveries “in the hours and days” to come, he said in an interview. Reuters

Bank of Nova Scotia lifts fourth-quarter profit

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (CHRIS WATTIE)

Bengaluru — Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher interest income and reflecting continued resilience despite lingering macroeconomic uncertainty from stalled trade talks with the US.

On an adjusted basis, it reported a profit of C$2.56bn or C$1.93 per share, for the quarter ended October 31, compared with C$2.12bn, or C$1.57 per share, a year earlier. Reuters

Lumexa Imaging eyes $1.89bn valuation in US listing

The entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. (KYLIE COOPER, Reuters)

Bengaluru — Lumexa Imaging is aiming for a valuation of more than $1.89bn in its US initial public offering, the Welsh Carson-backed said on Tuesday.

The medical scanning centre operator is looking to raise as much as $500m by selling 25-million shares in a price range of $17-$20 per share, as companies line up to go public during the final listing window of the year.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group on Monday also launched its roadshow for an IPO that could prove to be a barometer of investor appetite for a sector critical to economic growth.

Barclays, JPMorgan and Jefferies are the lead underwriters on the offering. Reuters

Fairstone Bank enters deal to buy Laurentian Bank

A man walks past the head offices of Laurentian Bank in Montreal,Canada. (Christinne Muschi)

Bengaluru — Laurentian Bank has reached an agreement to sell itself to Fairstone Bank in an all-cash deal valued at C$1.9bn, the Canadian lender said on Tuesday.

The deal is at a premium of 20% over the price of Laurentian Bank shares’ close as of December 1, according to the banks.

“This announcement is aligned with the acceleration of Laurentian Bank’s commercial specialisations, as announced in our 2024 Strategic Plan,” Laurentian Bank CEO Éric Provost said.

Separately, National Bank of Canada will acquire the retail and SME banking portfolios of Laurentian. Reuters