World briefs: Honduran election results down to the wire

Supporters of Honduras' Liberty and Refoundation Party cheer as they wait for their presidential candidate Rixi Moncada to speak in a press conference, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on December 1 2025.

Results flipped in the contested Honduran presidential election as conservative candidate Nasry Asfura took a slight lead over centrist Salvador Nasralla, with 84.4% of the votes counted.

On Thursday morning the National Party’s Asfura held 40.05%, about 8,000 votes ahead of Liberal Party’s Nasralla, who had 39.75%. Rixi Moncada of the ruling leftist Libre Party remained well behind in third place.

“The results will take a few days, so I ask you to remain calm and patient,” Nasralla said on a video he shared on X late Wednesday, when he still held first place.

Since the vote count began for Sunday’s election, Nasralla and Asfura have been vying for the lead with narrow margins.

The Honduran presidency is decided in a single round. The candidate with the most votes wins even if the margin is narrow or they fall short of an absolute majority.

The fifth day of vote counting came after a second stoppage in updating the vote tallies on Wednesday, as members of the electoral council blamed the company behind the tabulating platform for the outages. Reuters

Turkey renews Russian gas import contracts

A Gazprom sign on the roof of building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/ANTON VANGANOV

Istanbul ― Turkey has extended its expiring Russian gas import contracts by a year as it plans US infrastructure investment as part of efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy, the Turkish energy minister said.

Turkey is Russia’s last major natural gas market in Europe after years of war-related Western sanctions on Moscow. It imports a total of 22-billion cubic metres of gas under Gazprom contracts that expire at the end of the year, amounting to less than 40% of Turkey’s overall gas mix, down from more than 50% in 2018.

The Russian gas is supplied via the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines under multi-year contracts starting from February 2003 and January 2020 respectively.

Turkish state gas importer Botas has separately signed a series of long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas, much of which is from the US, taking advantage of a large global gas supply over the next few years.

Reform UK secured £9m donation in third quarter

Britain's Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage. Picture: REUTERS/Phil Noble

London ― Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK party secured £9m from businessman Christopher Harborne in the third quarter of this year, the Electoral Commission said on Thursday, one of the largest political donations in British history.

The contribution from Harborne, an aviation entrepreneur and technology investor, was just shy of a record £10m donation to the Conservative Party in 2022. It helped put Reform in the top position for political donations in the third quarter, receiving a total of £10.5m.

The opposition Conservative Party was given £7m and the governing Labour Party received £2.6m, the commission said.

Reform UK, which commands a large lead in opinion polls, had struggled to attract political donations but last year it launched a concerted effort to woo donors.

Farage, a veteran Brexit campaigner and friend of US President Donald Trump, is on a mission to professionalise the party before the next national election, due in 2029, to build on the success it racked up in local elections in May. Reuters

Switzerland backs arms sales to Western countries

(Nicky Loh)

Zurich ― Swiss legislators on Thursday voted to ease restrictions on weapons exports as the upper house of parliament approved changes to the neutral country’s War Materials Act.

In future, Swiss companies will be allowed to export arms to 25 Western countries while rules requiring consent for the re-export of Swiss weapons will be relaxed.

Switzerland does not allow arms exports if the destination country is involved in an internal or international conflict, or if it seriously violates human rights.

Direct export of weapons to Ukraine will remain prohibited with the changes to the legislation.

The upper house backed the changes by 31 votes to 12 after approval by the lower house on Tuesday.

The decision came after the industry and politicians raised concerns about the damage caused to the Swiss arms sector, which was losing orders abroad because of the restrictions. Reuters

Villagers still stranded after cyclone and flooding

A damaged temple following a landslide in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Gampola in Kandy district, Sri Lanka, on December 1 2025. (Stringer)

Kothmale ― Residents of Kithulbadde village in central Sri Lanka say they have been left in the lurch after last week’s deadly cyclone and many are stuck in relief centres as damaged infrastructure has made them wary of returning home.

About 479 people were killed in the storm, which brought intense winds and the worst floods in a decade and affected 1.2-million. Another 350 are missing, government data shows.

With the cyclone leaving deep fissures in the earth and cracked walls in homes, many of those in relief facilities are staying put.

“People are scared to go home, they don’t feel safe,” said Madullegedera Chandralatha, a resident of Kithulbadde, a scenic village nestled in the midst of hills among tea plantations.

A total of 1,289 houses across the country have been destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah, while 44,500 more are partially damaged, according to the government, which is collecting data to provide “long-term solutions” to those living in high-risk areas. Reuters