Australia activates relief as wildfires destroy scores of New South Wales homes

Firefighters work at the site where bushfire destroyed homes along Glenrock Parade and Johns Road, in Koolewong on the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia.

By Agency Staff

Bengaluru — Australia on Sunday activated disaster relief for residents affected by wildfires that have burnt properties, infrastructure and thousands of hectares of bushland in the country’s most populous state.

More than 60 wildfires were burning in New South Wales on Sunday, a day after they destroyed at least 12 homes in the state’s central coast region, with a population of more than 350,000 people, about 45km north of the state capital, Sydney, Australia’s largest city.

Authorities have warned of a high-risk bushfire season this summer with an increased risk of extreme heat forecast for large swaths of the country, after several quiet seasons.

Federal and New South Wales Labour governments said in a statement on Sunday disaster assistance was activated for six state regions hit by fires, which sparked in extreme heat on Saturday.

“Initial assessments indicate a number of homes have been destroyed with extensive damage to more private property, critical infrastructure, fencing, agricultural assets and national parks,” the statement said, adding that the extent of damage will become clearer as impact assessments are done.

The aid include “immediate financial help as well as clean-up, rebuilding and recovery assistance,” according to the statement.

Two fires in New South Wales continued to burn out of control on Sunday at the second-highest danger rating, according to the state’s Rural Fire Service.

New South Wales is one of the most wildfire-prone regions in Australia, with the risk increasing due to climate change.

Australia’s “Black Summer” fires of 2019-20 destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.