Ukraine peace deal ‘close’, says US envoy as Russia demands major changes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Guy Faulconbridge

Moscow — US President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy says a deal to end the Ukraine war is “really close” and depends on resolving two major issues but the Kremlin said there had to be radical changes to some of the US proposals.

Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a “peacemaker” president, says that ending Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War 2 has so far been the most elusive foreign policy aim of his presidency.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who is due to step down in January, told the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday efforts to resolve the conflict were in “the last 10 metres”, which he said was always the hardest.

Donbas and nuclear power plant

The two main outstanding issues, Kellogg said, were on territory — primarily the future of the Donbas — and the future of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which is under Russian control.

“If we get those two issues settled, I think the rest of the things will work out fairly well,” Kellogg said. “We’re almost there.”

After President Vladimir Putin held four hours of Kremlin talks last week with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, said “territorial problems” were discussed.

That is Kremlin shorthand for Russian claims to the whole of Donbas, though Ukraine is still in control of at least 5,000km² of the area. Almost all countries recognise Donbas as part of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that handing over the rest of Donetsk would be illegal without a referendum and would give Russia a platform to launch assaults deeper into Ukraine in the future.

Ushakov was quoted by Russian media on Sunday as saying that the US would have to “make serious, I would say, radical changes to their papers” on Ukraine. He did not clarify what changes Moscow wanted Washington to make.

Zelensky said on Saturday that he had had a long and “substantive” phone call with Witkoff and Kushner. The Kremlin has said it expects Kushner to be doing the main work on drafting a possible deal.

US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. (Remo Casilli)

Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general who served in Vietnam, Panama and Iraq, said the scale of the death and injuries caused by the Ukraine war was “horrific” and unprecedented in terms of a regional war.

Kellogg said that, together, Russia and Ukraine have suffered more than 2-million casualties, including dead and wounded since the war began. Neither Russia nor Ukraine disclose credible estimates of their losses.

Russia controls 19.2% of Ukraine, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, all of Luhansk, more than 80% of Donetsk, about 75% of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and slivers of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

A leaked set of 28 US draft peace proposals emerged last month, alarming Ukrainian and European officials who said it bowed to Moscow’s main demands on Nato, Russian control of a fifth of Ukraine and restrictions on Ukraine’s army.