M23’s parallel government challenges DRC’s authority

M23 rebel fighters are shown near the town of Sake, some 42km west of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

By David Lewis, Sonia Rolley and Giulia Paravicini

Goma ― Hundreds of men and women sat in rows in a wooden hall listening to the leader of Congo’s M23 rebellion at the end of a two-week re-education programme.

The rebel chief, Sultani Makenga, asked the students: do they understand that only force can free their country from misrule by the government in Kinshasa?

“Yes, commander,” they shouted in reply, a video of the event shows.

But they won’t be putting on fatigues. These new rebel “executives” comprise the civilian frontline in a campaign by M23 rebels to entrench a parallel administration across the tracts of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo they seized in a lightning advance in January.

The course took place in September near the town of Rutshuru in the North Kivu province. There, the civilian attendees learnt the basics of handling weapons and did some military exercises. But the focus, according to four trainees and an M23 charter document outlining the group’s doctrine, was more on the DRC’s troubled history — and on how to build a new, federal state anchored in good governance, based on M23’s stated values of commitment, determination, sacrifice and discipline.

The 32-page M23 charter, which forms the basis of the civilian training course, has been circulated within the rebel group but hasn’t been previously reported.

“You have come here for training to understand why we’re leading this fight and what we need to do to free the country,” Makenga told the students, speaking in an M23 video of the September 2 event. “We think you’ve taken that on board.”

Critical minerals

The conflict in eastern DRC is one of eight wars US President Donald Trump said he has ended in less than a year. At a signing ceremony hosted by Trump in Washington on December 4, the DRC and Rwanda, which has long been accused of backing the rebels, reaffirmed their commitment to peace. US officials said Western companies could invest billions of dollars to extract the DRC’s critical minerals once peace is secured.

The conflict is not settled, however. M23 isn’t a party to the pact the DRC and Rwanda signed. On Friday, a day after the meeting, heavy fighting continued on the ground in eastern DRC.

And as M23 takes part in separate peace talks led by Qatar in Doha, the group is tightening its grip on power, undermining the prospect of any real end to the fighting. Under cover of the negotiations, M23 is effectively building a separate, self-sustaining government in the region that has many characteristics of a fledgling state, Reuters has found.

The group has a military force that has roughly tripled in size this past year, with thousands of new fighters deployed to firm up M23’s hold on the territory it has seized. The group has put in place a new civilian leadership structure with hundreds of loyal officials, including new provincial governors and mayors.

In a bid to operate independently of Kinshasa, M23 is trying to nurture its own financial institutions, as Reuters previously reported. It has been fixing roads, imposed taxes on coltan-rich mines and is issuing travel visas for visitors to the territory it runs.

M23 declined multiple requests from Reuters to comment on its state-building efforts and its stance on Trump’s peace effort.

Sustained fighting

This reality on the ground shows that the DRC could now be facing an enduring fracture — a recipe for sustained fighting in a country that has seen decades of war and rights abuses. Residents living under M23 rule said the rebels have restored some order after years of chaos, but their strict rules must be adhered to.

“There’s no way they’re going to implement any of the peace deals,” said Jason Stearns, a DRC specialist and former member of the UN panel of experts on the country. “Their approach to the peace process is to hold on to power as long as possible.”

Fred Bauma, head of the Congolese research group Ebuteli, which studies the country’s endemic conflict, said he believed M23 is playing along with international mediation efforts to manage diplomatic pressure while buying time to reorganise, rest, recruit and redeploy troops.

“The way this crisis is managed will determine the future shape of the state. If the Doha peace process fails and the M23 prevails we are heading toward federalism, or worse,” he said, referring to the possibility of rebels continuing to govern swathes of the east.

Diplomats and analysts said both M23 and the DRC government have been dragging their feet in peace talks. The government is making few concessions, even though it has lost territory, they note, and continues to harass rebel positions.

M23 leaders have said the rebellion’s presence in the east is a result of the collapse of state institutions and that it had an obligation to provide security and services. The rebel group, the core force in a broader coalition called the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), or Congo River Alliance, denies being a Rwandan proxy. It has said it is committed to peace and is not seeking a partition in the DRC’s east.

But M23 has called for the country to be further decentralised under a federal system that would weaken Kinshasa’s grip on far-flung regions. The M23 charter seen by Reuters includes a plank that states that once the DRC is peaceful and stable, it should become a federal state with free movement of goods and people within the region.

The Congolese government did not respond to requests for comment for this article. Kinshasa has said that any rebel efforts to establish a parallel administration violate the DRC’s sovereignty and must be removed as part of the peace process.

Rwanda has never publicly admitted to having troops in the DRC. Its foreign minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, reiterated to Reuters that the country does not back M23. But he said it was understandable that M23 has established a parallel administration in areas it now controlled.

Nduhungirehe said any deployments of Rwandan soldiers in relation to the conflict were “defensive measures” to protect his country from a rebel group based in eastern DRC, the Hutu Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The FDLR, which was formed by some of the perpetrators of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, sometimes fights alongside the Congolese army.

The US has called for the restoration of the DRC’s authority over all its territory. The US-brokered deal reaffirmed in Washington last week calls for the DRC to neutralise the FDLR and for Rwanda to withdraw its troops.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment. The state department referred Reuters to previous statements it made in support of the signing and implementation of the December 4 accords between the DRC and Rwanda. Qatar, which has been hosting peace talks between M23 and the Congolese government, did not respond to questions.

For this story, Reuters reported from rebel-held areas and interviewed more than 50 people, including officials and fighters from all sides, residents in territory occupied by M23, as well as diplomats and experts. Many spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals by the combatants.