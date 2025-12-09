UN expands Haiti mission as Kenyan police deploy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Kenyan police officer carries a Kenyan flag after disembarking in Haiti to join an expanded multinational force with a mandate to fight gangs, at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jean Feguens Regala

By Harold Isaac and Sarah Morland

Port-Au-Prince — A new contingent of 230 Kenyan police arrived in Haiti on Monday, Haiti’s national police said, marking the first foreign deployment since the UN Security Council approved expanding an existing gang-fighting force in the Caribbean island.

This marks the first deployment since the last time the force was bolstered in February this year, force spokesperson Jack Ombaka told Reuters, adding it now numbered 980 personnel.

The mission is mandated to fight gangs, armed with guns largely shipped in from the US, that have grown their influence over most of the capital and expanded in central Haiti over recent years, devastating its economy.

Broadly united behind an alliance known as Viv Ansanm, Haiti’s gangs are accused of mass killings, gang rapes, extortion and arson in an extensive conflict that has forced some 1.4-million people from their homes.

The UN Security Council at the end of September approved converting the existing mission into a larger “Gang Suppression Force“, as the deployment hovered below 1,000 personnel — well short of the 2,500 it had hoped for.

The new structure is authorised to deploy up to 5,500 personnel, but contributions have been slow to materialise. As with the prior model, these rely on nations’ voluntary commitments.

Kenya, which was appointed to lead the initial mission, is by far the largest contributor, though Jamaica, the Bahamas, Belize, Guatemala and El Salvador have also sent personnel.

The US has said it has paid over a billion dollars in support for the force — including logistics, meals, sleeping arrangements, vehicle maintenance and medical allocations — but said it is no longer willing to bear the brunt of the costs.

The US has sent just $15m to a dedicated UN trust fund set up to provide for the mission, second to Canada, which paid some $63m. The fund has received no donations since August this year, according to UN data.

With $113m, the fund comes well short of the $800m the force was initially estimated to require each year.