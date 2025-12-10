China and Brazil create joint space laboratory despite US pressure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Eduardo Baptista

Beijing — China and Brazil have started building a joint laboratory for space technologies, Chinese state-owned defence electronics firm CETC said, deepening scientific ties as the two countries push ahead with a major telescope project in South America.

The growing co-operation contrasts with recent US pressure on Latin American countries to cut or minimise ties with China, including the aerospace sector. Two Chinese telescope projects in Chile and Argentina have been frozen since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, as leaders in the region seek to curry favour and avoid punishing tariffs.

US officials have described these Chinese telescopes as tools that could be used to increase that country’s surveillance capabilities over American soil and Washington’s activities in a region it considers crucial for homeland defence. China has responded by accusing Washington of interference and politicising scientific co-operation.

CETC’s Network Communications Research Institute signed an agreement with Brazil’s Federal University of Campina Grande and the Federal University of Paraíba to establish the China-Brazil Joint Laboratory for Radio Astronomy Technology.

CETC said on Tuesday the joint laboratory would support frontier research for astronomical observation and deep-space exploration.

Radio telescope

The laboratory initiative comes as China and Brazil make progress on the BINGO radio telescope, designed to help study the universe’s structure and dark energy.

In June, CETC said the main structure of the telescope had been completed at a facility in China and shipped from the port of Tianjin to Brazil. The instrument, billed as South America’s largest radio telescope, is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Beyond research, BINGO will also be capable of tracking satellites, meteoroids and other small bodies, CETC said. The system could help identify potential threats from near-Earth objects, it added.

Powerful telescopes are used for space situational awareness. They could predict when US military satellites pass overhead and help co-ordinate the use of anti-satelliteweapons, according to a 2022 report by the US Defense Intelligence Agency.

China is using its rapidly improving space capabilities over the past two decades as a diplomatic tool to increase its influence in Asia, Africa and South America, installing telescopes, building satellites, and training foreign personnel.