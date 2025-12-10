International news briefs: Mexico to impose up to 50% tariffs on Asian imports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Mexican flag waving in the wind on a background of palm trees.

Mexico approves tariffs up to 50% on Asian imports

Mexico City — Mexico’s lower house early Wednesday approved tariffs of up to 50% next year on imports from China and several other Asian countries, aiming to boost domestic production and address trade imbalances, despite opposition from local business groups and affected governments.

The proposal, which still requires Senate approval, would impose or raise tariffs — mostly up to 35% — throughout 2026 on goods such as automobiles, auto parts, textiles, clothing, plastics and steel from China and other Asian countries without a trade deal with Mexico, including India, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. Reuters

Attendees stand next to a display by Airbus at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo (Amr Alfiky)

Airbus secures €50m deal for French military AI integration

Gdansk — Airbus has agreed to a €50m contract to incorporate artificial intelligence developed by the French Ministerial Agency for Defence AI (Amiad) into weapons and information systems used by the French armed forces.

The contract’s initial phase will focus on upgrading Spationav, the country’s maritime surveillance system, by integrating AI to process satellite-derived data, the company said.

Future implementations are expected to extend across intelligence, cybersecurity and the management of military telecommunications networks, as France aims to centralise all data collected from sensors in satellites, radars and drones. Reuters

An electric vehicle gets recharged. (Reuters)

EU electric car leaders urge adherence to 2035 emission goals

Stockholm — Leaders from across Europe’s electric car industry on Wednesday urged the European Commission to stick to its 2035 zero-emission target for new cars, warning that any retreat would undermine investment and widen the bloc’s gap with China.

The EU executive is set to unveil an automotive package on December 16 that could give more flexibility on CO 2 targets and ease an effective ban on new sales of combustion-engine cars from 2035, something being pushed by German automakers and the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

In an open letter to commission president Ursula von der Leyen, campaign groups E-Mobility Europe and ChargeUp Europe, backed by nearly 200 signatories such as Swedish automakers Polestar and Volvo Cars, called for the targets to be kept.

“We are deeply concerned about recent efforts to dilute your objectives,” the letter said, referring to intense lobbying efforts by the wider auto industry.

The groups added that reopening the door to transitional technologies such as plug-in hybrids and CO 2 -neutral fuels would create uncertainty and slow the shift to electric vehicles, even as Chinese electric automakers streak ahead and cut costs.

“Every delay in Europe only widens the gap with China,” it added. Reuters

Picture: 123RF/AHFOTOBOX

Ghana’s economy grows 5.5% in third quarter, led by agriculture

Accra — Ghana’s economy expanded by 5.5% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, driven by an improvement in the agriculture and services sectors, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

However, growth slowed from a revised 7.0% in the same period last year, dragged down mostly by the industrial sector that expanded by only 0.8%, government statistician Alhassan Iddrisu told reporters.

Fishing and crop production lifted the growth in the agricultural sector to 8.6%, Iddrisu said, adding that the services sector, encompassing finance, insurance, trade and education, grew by 7.6%.

“Agriculture’s contribution to growth was outsized, showing a sector that is recovering quickly and adding real weight to the national output,” Iddrisu said.

Non-oil real GDP grew by 6.8% compared to 7.8% a year ago. Reuters

The logo of HSBC bank is seen at a branch in central London. (Alessia Pierdomenico)

HSBC to settle French ‘cum-cum’ tax probe for $300m

Bengaluru — HSBC is preparing to pay around $300m to settle a French criminal investigation into its alleged role in the “cum-cum” tax scandal, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

HSBC said in October it had made a $300m provision against probes into cum-cum trades, which involve foreign investors temporarily transferring shares in French companies to local tax-exempt entities, such as domestic banks, around dividend payment dates to reduce or avoid withholding tax.

Bloomberg said a proposed settlement with prosecutors from the Parquet National Financier (PNF) is expected to be reviewed by a Paris judge at a court hearing in the coming weeks. Reuters

Military armoured vehicles take position in front of the headquarters of Benin's radio and television station, a day after the country's armed forces thwarted the attempted coup against the government of Benin's President Patrice Talon, in Cotonou, Benin, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou (Charles Placide Tossou)

Benin coup leader seeks asylum in Togo, extradition requested

Dakar — The leader of a failed coup in Benin has sought refuge in neighbouring Togo, a senior Benin government official told Reuters on Wednesday, calling for his immediate extradition. Reuters