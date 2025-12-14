Ten killed in mass shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An aerial view of covered bodies at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 14 2025, in this screenshot from a video.

By Praveen Menon and Stella Qiu

Sydney — Australian police said on Sunday two people were in custody after gunmen opened fire on a crowd at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Police said 10 people were killed and at least 13 injured. Two suspects are in custody.

“The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area,” New South Wales police state in a post on X.

The Sydney Morning Herald said several people had been injured, while television networks Sky and ABC aired footage showing people lying on the ground.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the shooting “shocking and distressing”. He says he has spoken to the Australian Federal Police commissioner and the New South Wales (NSW) premier.

“We are working with NSW police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed,” he said. “Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives.”

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News in an interview that the shooting happened at an event at the beach celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown.

“This is the Jewish community at its best coming together to mark a happy occasion. If we were targeted deliberately in this way, it’s something of a scale that none of us could have ever fathomed. It’s a horrific thing,” he said, adding his media adviser had been wounded in the attack.

Videos circulating on X appeared to show people on Bondi Beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens could be heard.

Another video showed two men pressed onto the ground by uniformed police on a small pedestrian bridge. Officers could be seen trying to resuscitate on one of the men. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

“We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police,” said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The attack came almost exactly 11 years after a lone gunman took 18 people hostage at the Lindt Cafe in Sydney. Two hostages and the gunman were killed after a 16-hour standoff.

Update: This report has been updated with the latest death toll.