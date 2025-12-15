AfDB seeks donor backing to plug funding gap as US support falters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The headquarters of the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

By Duncan Miriri

Nairobi — The African Development Bank (AfDB) opened a donor-pledging conference on Monday for its fund that lends money to low-income countries on favourable terms, seeking to offset a retreat in US support that threatens its $25bn target.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration withheld a $197m tranche pledged in the previous replenishment round for the African Development Fund (ADF), raising doubts about Washington’s contribution ahead of the two-day meeting in London.

The AfDB, Africa’s biggest development lender, said the US would send a representative to the talks, but it remained unclear whether it would commit funds.

“Existing partner countries are unlikely to fully close the $560m grant funding gap that would remain without a US pledge,” said Valerie Dabady, AfDB’s head of resource mobilisation and partnerships.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

In September, a US Treasury spokesperson said it was “seeking to return the ADF to its core mission of promoting economic growth and poverty reduction in the poorest African countries”, without providing details.

The Trump administration has cut funding for several multilateral institutions. In May, it reduced support for the World Bank’s International Development Association by $800m to $3.2bn.

Replenished every three years, the ADF has provided $45bn to 37 low-income African countries since 1972, financing irrigation, roads and electricity projects.

Unlike the AfDB’s main lending window, which carries higher interest rates and stricter conditions, the ADF offers grants and concessional loans with repayment periods exceeding 20 years.

Kenyan President William Ruto. (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

Its role has grown as heavy debt burdens, shrinking aid and tighter global capital markets limit governments’ access to finance.

Goal at risk

The US accounted for nearly 7% of the previous ADF replenishment of $8.9bn at the end of 2022, ranking among the top five donors alongside Germany, France, Britain and Japan.

Abidjan-headquartered AfDB aims to raise $25bn in the current round, but Washington’s shift on overseas aid has put that goal at risk.

Some countries have pledged more. Denmark said in October it would raise its contribution by 40% to 1.1-billion Danish kroner ($171m), while Norway promised a near-6% increase last month.

African member states will also start contributing. Kenyan President William Ruto committed $20m last year, and other potential donors include Benin, Ghana and Sierra Leone, Dabady said.

The fund is finalising plans to raise $5bn of seed funding from capital markets each cycle and to tap philanthropic organisations.