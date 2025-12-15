Albanese, Trump praise bystander Ahmed al Ahmed who disarmed Sydney shooter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New South Wales premier Chris Minns visits Ahmed al Ahmed, who seized a rifle from one of the gunmen during the Bondi Beach attack on Sunday, at a hospital in Sydney, Australia, December 15 2025, in this picture obtained from social media.

By Christine Chen and Cordelia Hsu

Sydney — Donations for a Sydney man who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during a mass shooting at Bondi Beach have surged past A$1.1m ($744,000), as he recovers in hospital after surgery for bullet wounds.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a father-of-two, hid behind parked cars before charging at one of the gunmen from behind, seizing his rifle and knocking him to the ground.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Ahmed’s bravery saved lives.

“What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours was the worst of humanity in a terrorist act. But we also saw an example of the best of humanity in Ahmed Al Ahmed running towards danger, putting his own life at risk,” Albanese told state broadcaster ABC News.

He was shot twice by a second perpetrator, Albanese said.

Ahmed’s family said he was hit in the hand and arm.

Australian police on Monday said a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son carried out the attack at a Jewish celebration on Sunday afternoon, killing 15 people in the country’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

Ahmed’s father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, told ABC News in an interview that his son was an Australian citizen and sells fruits and vegetables.

“My son is a hero. He served in the police, he has the passion to defend people.

“When he saw people lying on the ground and the blood, quickly his conscience pushed him to attack one of the terrorists and take away his weapon,” Mohamed Fateh said.

Mourners place flowers at a memorial at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia December 15 2025. (BIANCA DE MARCHI)

Jozay Alkanji, Ahmed’s cousin, said he had had initial surgery and may need more.

Tributes have poured in from leaders both abroad and at home.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales, where Sydney is located, said in a social media post he visited Ahmed at St George Hospital and conveyed the gratitude of people across the state.

“Ahmed is a real-life hero,” his post said. “Thank you, Ahmed.” A photo showed Minns at his bedside, and Ahmed propped on pillows with his left arm in a cast.

US President Donald Trump called Ahmed “a very, very brave person” who saved many lives.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Ahmed has raised more than A$1.1m within one day. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was the largest donor, contributing A$99,999 and sharing the fundraiser on his X account.