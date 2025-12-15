World

Hong Kong court convicts Jimmy Lai under national security law

Landmark ruling fuels concerns over judicial independence amid Beijing’s widening crackdown

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily. File photo. (, REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

By Agency Staff

Bengaluru — Hong Kong’s high court has found media tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

It was the city’s highest-profile trial under a China-imposed national security law that could see Lai jailed for life.

The landmark case has drawn international scrutiny of Hong Kong’s judicial independence amid a years-long crackdown on rights and freedoms in the global financial hub.

While 78-year-old Lai’s supporters see him as a freedom fighter, Beijing sees him as a mastermind of anti-government protests and a conspirator advocating for US sanctions against Hong Kong and the mainland.

Chinese authorities have rejected accusations of eroding the city’s rule of law.

“There is no doubt” that Lai “had harboured his resentment and hatred of” China, judge Esther Toh told a packed courtroom as the tycoon sat with his arms folded.

Lai was the founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper and one of the most prominent critics of China’s Communist Party leadership.

He has already spent five years in jail, facing a slew of litigation under the sweeping security legislation that Beijing enacted in response to the 2019 protests.

A pre-sentencing hearing where Lai can plead for lenience is scheduled for January 12.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ramaphosa to release final Madlanga report, withholds interim findings

2

KZN vote could topple IFP premier and collapse coalition government

3

Agoa uncertainty adds fresh strain to South Africa’s poultry industry

4

Renewable energy industry urges overhaul of Sars staged-consignments policy

5

Good news already priced into markets, investors urged to be cautious