Bondi Hanukkah shooting suspect charged with 15 murders as funerals begin

Tributes honouring the victims of a terror attack at a Hanukkah holiday celebration on Sunday at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, December 16 2025.

By Scott Murdoch, Alasdair Pal and Karen Lema

Sydney/Manila — A suspected gunman in the attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged father-and-son perpetrators opened fire on the celebration at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing 15 in an attack that shook the nation and intensified fears of rising anti-Semitism and violent extremism.

Funerals of the Jewish victims of the attack began on Wednesday, amid anger over how the gunmen — one of whom was briefly investigated for links to extremists — were allowed access to powerful firearms.

Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram emerged from a coma on Tuesday afternoon after also being shot by police.

New South Wales Police said on Wednesday that a man had been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of wounding with attempt to murder, as well as a terrorism offence and other charges.

“Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community,” it said in a statement.

“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State (IS), a listed terrorist organisation in Australia.”

Spectators during a minute of silence to honour the victims of the Bondi attack before the match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 17 2025 (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters)

A court filing on Wednesday named Naveed Akram, who remains in a Sydney hospital under heavy police guard, as the man charged.

He will appear via video link before a local court on Monday morning.

The father and son had travelled to the southern Philippines, a region long plagued by Islamist militancy, weeks before the shooting that Australian police said appeared to be inspired by IS.

US President Donald Trump told a Hanukkah event at the White House late on Tuesday that he was thinking of the victims of the “horrific and anti-Semitic terrorist attack”.

“We join in mourning all of those who were killed, and we’re praying for the swift recovery of the wounded,” he said.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state where the attack took place, told a news conference parliament would return on December 22 to hear “urgent” reforms, including capping the number of firearms allowed by a single person and making certain types of shotguns harder to access.

The state government will also look at reforms making it harder to hold large street protests after terror events, in order to prevent further tension.

“We’ve got a monumental task in front of us. It’s huge,” he said. “It’s a huge responsibility to pull the community together. I think we need a summer of calm and togetherness, not division.”

A woman grieves at a floral memorial at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 16 2025. (Jeremy Piper/Reuters)

A funeral for Rabbi Eli Schlanger, an assistant rabbi at Chabad Bondi Synagogue and a father of five, was held on Wednesday.

He was known for his work for Sydney’s Jewish community through Chabad, a global organisation fostering Jewish identity and connection. Schlanger would travel to prisons and meet Jewish people living in Sydney’s public housing communities, Jewish leader Alex Ryvchin said on Monday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is facing criticism that his centre-left government did not do enough to prevent the spread of anti-Semitism in Australia during the two-year Israel-Gaza war.

“We will work with the Jewish community; we want to stamp out and eradicate anti-Semitism from our society,” Albanese told reporters.

The government and intelligence services are also under pressure to explain why Sajid Akram was allowed to legally acquire the high-powered rifles and shotguns used in the attack.

The government has already promised sweeping reforms to gun laws.

Naveed Akram, meanwhile, was briefly investigated by Australia’s domestic intelligence agency in 2019 over alleged links to IS, but there was no evidence at the time he posed a threat, Albanese said.

Albanese said Ahmed al-Ahmed, the man who tackled one of the shooters to disarm his rifle and suffered gunshot wounds, was due to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Al-Ahmed’s uncle, Mohammed al-Ahmed in Syria, said his nephew left his hometown in Syria’s northwest province of Idlib nearly 20 years ago to seek work in Australia.

“We learnt through social media. I called his father and he told me that it was Ahmed. Ahmed is a hero, we’re proud of him. Syria in general is proud of him,” the uncle told Reuters.

The family of 22-year-old police officer Jack Hibbert, who was shot twice on Sunday and had been on the force for just four months, said in a statement on Wednesday he had lost vision in one eye and faced a “long and challenging recovery” ahead.

“In the face of a violent and tragic incident, he responded with courage, instinct, and selflessness, continuing to protect and help others while injured, until he was physically no longer able to,” the family said.

New South Wales premier Minns said 23 people were still in several Sydney hospitals.

New South Wales premier Chris Minns visits Ahmed al Ahmed, who seized a rifle from one of the gunmen during the Bondi Beach attack on Sunday, at a hospital in Sydney, Australia, December 15 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. (@ChrisMinnsMP/Reuters)

Other shooting victims included a Holocaust survivor, a husband and wife who first approached the gunmen before they started firing, and a 10-year-old girl named Matilda, according to interviews, officials and media reports.

Matilda’s father told a Bondi vigil on Tuesday night he did not want his daughter’s legacy to be forgotten.

“We came here from Ukraine … and I thought that Matilda is the most Australian name that can ever exist. So just remember the name, remember her,” local media reported him as saying.

In Bondi on Wednesday, swimmers gathered on Sydney’s most popular beach and held a minute’s silence. A New Year’s Eve party due to be held on the beach was cancelled by organisers.

“This week has obviously been very profound, and this morning, I definitely feel a sense of the community getting together, and a sense of everyone sitting together,” Archie Kalaf told Reuters. “Everyone’s grieving, everyone’s understanding and processing it in their own way.”

‘No military training in Philippines’

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ National Security Adviser said on Wednesday that there was no evidence indicating that the two suspects involved in the Bondi Beach attack received any form of military training while in the Philippines.

In a statement, Eduardo Año said that a mere visit to the country does not substantiate allegations of terrorist training, and the duration of their stay would not have permitted any meaningful or structured training.

Año said the government was investigating the two men’s travel from November 1 to 28 and co-ordinating with Australian authorities to determine the purpose of the visit, dismissing media reports portraying the southern Philippines as a hotspot for violent extremism as “outdated” and “misleading”.

Immigration records show that the pair landed in Manila and travelled to Davao City in Mindanao, a region long plagued by Islamist militancy, before the attack that Australian police say appeared to have been inspired by Islamic State.

Since the 2017 Marawi siege, a five-month battle in which the Islamic State-inspired Maute group seized the southern city and fought government forces, Philippine troops have significantly degraded IS-affiliated groups, Año said.

“The remnants of these groups have been fragmented, deprived of leadership, and operationally degraded,” he added.