Bank of England cuts rates to 3.75% after tight vote

By William Schomberg, Andy Bruce, Suban Abdulla and David Milliken

London — The Bank of England (BoE) cut interest rates on Thursday after a narrow vote by policymakers and signalled the gradual pace of reductions may slow further.

After a big inflation drop in data this week and a new forecast from BoE staff that the economy is stagnating in late 2025, five monetary policy committee (MPC) members voted to lower the BoE’s benchmark rate for the fourth time in 2025 to 3.75% from 4%.

The four other members supported no change as they worried about the potential for inflation, which is the highest among the Group of Seven economies, to remain too high.

Governor Andrew Bailey changed his view and voted for a cut, tipping the balance on the committee.

“We still think rates are on a gradual path downward,” Bailey said in a statement. “But with every cut we make, how much further we go becomes a closer call.”

The BoE now expects no economic growth at the end of this year.

Sterling rose by nearly half a cent against the US dollar after the data as investors reacted to the cautious tone from the BoE about further rate cuts.

Government bond prices fell, pushing two-year gilt yields up nearly six basis points to 3.77%, having touched a post-August 2024 low of 3.684% before the decision.

Bailey said he did not yet see proof of a sharper downturn in the jobs market, but he also noted inflation expectations had not dropped significantly so far.

Analysts polled by Reuters last week had mostly expected a 5-4 vote for a rate reduction.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the MPC’s description of its stance as becoming less restrictive and the split among its members suggests consensus on the committee would be hard to find next year.

“As a result, we expect only two interest rate cuts in 2026, taking rates down to 3.25%,” Selfin said.

Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen Investments, said he expects more cuts.

“With the economy set to remain weak into next year, and various measures in the recent budget designed to push down on headline inflation, we think there are more rate cuts to come, with the Bank Rate eventually heading back towards 3% late next year,” he said.

The MPC echoed Bailey’s words in its statement. But some senior policymakers who voted against the rate cut made clear their worries.

Deputy governor Clare Lombardelli said she remained more concerned about the risk of inflation proving stronger than expected, and the recent data had only softened “at the margin”.

Chief economist Huw Pill said he saw a bigger risk of inflation getting stuck too high than too low.

The quarter-point cut took the Bank Rate to its lowest level in nearly three years, though it is still almost double the equivalent rate of the European Central Bank.

British inflation remains higher than among peer economies — in part because of finance minister Rachel Reeves’ decision last year to raise taxes on employers — even after it fell unexpectedly sharply to 3.2% in data released on Wednesday.

The BoE said inflation is “now expected to fall back towards target more quickly in the near term” and the risk that it would persist at high levels had “become somewhat less pronounced.”

The possibility of weaker demand pushing it too low remained, the statement said.

Data on Tuesday showed a weakening jobs market including the highest unemployment rate since 2021 and a slowdown in private-sector pay growth.