US sanctions two ICC judges over Israel investigations

By Bhargav Acharya

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Thursday the US was sanctioning two more International Criminal Court (ICC) judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze and Erdenebalsuren Damdin, for “targeting Israel”.

Rubio said the judges are involved in the ICC’s effort to “investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent”.

“Today, I am designating two International Criminal Court (ICC) judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, pursuant to Executive Order 14203,” Rubio said in a statement, referring to the order President Donald Trump signed in February sanctioning the ICC.

He also accused the ICC of engaging in “politicised actions targeting Israel”.

“We will not tolerate ICC abuses of power that violate the sovereignty of the United States and Israel and wrongly subject US and Israeli persons to the ICC’s jurisdiction.”

The ICC responded that the sanctions were a “flagrant attack” on the court’s independence.

“Such measures targeting judges and prosecutors who were elected by the States Parties undermine the rule of law. When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk,” the court said.

The US and Israel are not members of the ICC. The US sanctions in February include freezing any US assets of those designated and barring them and their families from visiting the US.