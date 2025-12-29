Iran’s central bank chief resigns as currency crisis deepens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iranian media have reportd that Abdolnaser Hemmati, above, will replace Mohammad Reza Farzin as the the head of the country's central bank.

By Elwely Elwelly

Dubai — Iran’s central bank chief, Mohammad Reza Farzin, has resigned, the semi-official Nournews agency reported on Monday, citing an official at the president’s office, as the country battles a slump in its rial currency and high inflation.

The rial, which has been weakening as the Iranian economy has suffered from the impact of Western sanctions, fell to a record low on Monday near 1,390,000 to the dollar, according to websites displaying market rates.

Iranian media outlets reported there had been demonstrations in the capital, Tehran, mainly by shop owners, against the economic situation.

Farzin has headed the central bank since December 2022. His resignation will be reviewed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the official added.

Iranian state media, citing the communications and information deputy at the Iranian president’s office, reported later on Monday that former economy minister Abdolnaser Hemmati will be appointed as the new central bank chief.

Iranian media have said the government’s recent economic liberalisation policies have put pressure on the open-rate currency market. The open-rate market is where ordinary Iranians buy foreign currency, whereas businesses typically use state-regulated rates.

The reimposition of US sanctions in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term has harmed Iran’s economy by limiting its oil exports and access to foreign currency.

The Iranian economy is at risk of recession, with the World Bank forecasting GDP will shrink by 1.7% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026. The risk is compounded by rising inflation, which hit a 40-month high of 48.6% in October, according to Iran’s Statistical Centre.