Trump and Netanyahu meet in Florida over stalled Gaza ceasefire

By Maayan Lubell and Andrea Shalal

Jerusalem/Palm Beach — US President Donald Trump is expected to push for progress in the stalled ceasefire in Gaza when he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for talks that will include Israel’s concerns over Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran.

Netanyahu said this month that Trump had invited him for talks, as Washington pushes to establish transitional governance and an international security force for the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu, who will meet Trump at his Mar-a-Lago beach club at 6pm GMT, said on December 22 that discussions are expected to cover the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, as well as Iran and Lebanon.

Washington brokered ceasefires on all three fronts, but Israel is wary of its foes rebuilding their forces after they were considerably weakened in the war.

For Gaza, Israel and Hamas agreed in October to Trump’s plan to end the war, which ultimately sees Israel withdrawing from Gaza and Hamas giving up its weapons and forgoing a governing role in the enclave.

Palestinians, who were displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, make their way back to their homes in northern Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip, January 27 2025. Picture: Reuters/Ramadan Abed (Ramadan Abed)

The first phase of the ceasefire included a partial Israeli withdrawal, an increase of aid and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian detainees and prisoners.

An Israeli official in Netanyahu’s circle said the prime minister will demand that the first phase of the ceasefire be completed by Hamas returning the remains of the last Israeli hostage left in Gaza, before moving ahead to the next stages.

The family of the deceased hostage, Ran Gvili, has joined the prime minister’s visiting entourage and is expected to meet officials in Trump’s administration, which has indicated it sees the plan moving forward soon.

Israel has yet to open the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, also a condition of Trump’s plan, saying it will do so only once Gvili’s remains are returned.

Chuck Freilich, a political scientist at Tel Aviv University, said that with an election due in October, Netanyahu is in a tight spot. “He doesn’t want a clash with Trump in an election year,” said Freilich, a former Israeli deputy national security adviser. Trump “wants to go forward, and Bibi [Netanyahu] is going to have to make some compromises there”.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio waves as he boards a plane in Hamilton, Canada, November 12 2025. Picture: Mandel Ngan/Reuters ( Mandel Ngan/Reuters)

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said last week that Washington wants the transitional administration envisioned in Trump’s plan — a board of peace and a body made up of Palestinian technocrats — to be in place soon to govern Gaza, ahead of the deployment of the international security force, which was mandated by a November 17 UN Security Council resolution.

But Israel and Hamas have accused each other of major breaches of the deal and look no closer to accepting the much more difficult steps envisaged for the next phase.

Hamas, which has refused to disarm, has been reasserting its control as Israeli troops remain entrenched in about half the territory. Israel has indicated that if Hamas is not disarmed peacefully, it will resume military action to make it do so.

While the fighting has abated, it has not stopped entirely. Though the ceasefire officially began in October, Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 Palestinians — most of them civilians, according to Gaza health officials — and Palestinian militants have killed three Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli official said Netanyahu is expected to present intelligence to the US on Iranian efforts to build up its arms. The official did not elaborate on any Israeli demands or actions regarding Iran.

Trump in June ordered US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites but has since then broached a potential deal with Tehran.