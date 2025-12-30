Eurostar partially resumes rail services after power failure disrupts travel in Channel Tunnel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Passengers await an update on the suspended Eurostar service, at St Pancras International station in London, Britain, December 30 2025.

By Louise Rasmussen, Yann Tessier and Vitalii Yalahuzian

Paris — Eurostar on Tuesday said its cross-Channel train services were gradually resuming as the tunnel that links Britain and France partially reopened.

Train services through the Channel Tunnel linking Britain and Europe were suspended for hours on Tuesday following a power supply failure, disrupting peak winter holiday travel.

Eurostar still urged passengers to postpone their journeys due to “severe delays and possible last-minute cancellations”.

The disruption affected one of Europe’s busiest international rail corridors at the height of the New Year travel season.

Le Shuttle also announced a gradual resumption of services. Several hundred Le Shuttle passengers were stuck in their vehicles after passing through passport checks and security at the terminal in Folkestone.

Britain’s Port of Dover said it was operating a “turn up and go” system for passengers affected by the tunnel disruption and that ferry operators had capacity to take extra travellers.

Le Shuttle carried 2.2-million passenger vehicles and 1.2-million trucks through the tunnel in 2024. Eurostar carried 19.5-million customers in the same year, its most successful to date.