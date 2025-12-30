Former Nigerian justice minister in court on money-laundering charges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Camillus Eboh

Abuja — Nigeria’s former attorney-general and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has been charged with 16 counts of money-laundering and conspiracy involving billions of naira, court documents filed by the financial crimes watchdog show.

The charges, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and lodged at the federal high court in Abuja, accuse Malami, his son Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and Hajia Bashir Asabe of concealing the origins of funds allegedly derived from unlawful activities between 2015 and 2025.

The watchdog says the trio used corporate accounts and property purchases to disguise transactions worth more than 8-billion naira ($5.5m). It alleges Asabe works for Malami’s property company.

All three accused pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. The court remanded them in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission custody pending a bail hearing on January 2.

The commission alleges that Malami, who served as Nigeria’s top law officer from 2015 until 2023, conspired to acquire assets using illicit funds while in office. Properties listed include a luxury duplex in Maitama, hotels in Jabi, and plots in Gwarimpa and Asokoro.