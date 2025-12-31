Trump takes aim at critics with first second-term vetoes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Andrea Shalal and Kanishka Singh

Washington — US President Donald Trump vetoed a major drinking water project in Colorado, drawing immediate condemnation from Colorado Republican legislator Lauren Boebert, a former loyal ally who challenged Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Late on Tuesday the White House announced Trump’s veto of the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC) Act, which was approved unanimously by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and a second measure affecting a Florida project. They were the first two vetoes of Trump’s second term.

Tina Peters. (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

The veto of the Colorado project came after Trump’s vow to retaliate against the state for keeping his ally Tina Peters in prison, despite his attempt to pardon her earlier in the month, and Boebert’s action to force the release of the government’s files on the late convicted sexual offender Epstein.

Peters, a former Colorado county clerk, is serving a nine-year prison term after being convicted on state charges for illegally tampering with voting machines in the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s pardon covers only federal charges, and the state has refused to release Peters.

Bill sponsor Boebert condemned Trump’s veto of what she called a “completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill” in a statement on X, adding her hope is that “this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability”.

The bill was aimed at funding a decades-long project to bring safe drinking water to 39 communities in Colorado’s Eastern Plains, where the groundwater is high in salt, and wells sometimes unleash radioactivity into the water supply.

In his letter to Congress, Trump said he vetoed the measure to prevent “American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies”.

It is not immediately clear if the Republican leaders in Congress will allow a vote to override Trump’s veto.

Boebert was one of four Republican legislators, along with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who played a key role in forcing the release of justice department files on Epstein. Trump fought the release of the files for months before ending his opposition.

The White House said Trump also vetoed a measure to spend $14m to protect an area known as Osceola Camp in the Everglades National Park. It is inhabited by members of the Miccosukee tribe of Native Americans, who have fought Trump’s makeshift immigrant detention centre “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Everglades. A federal judge has now ordered the detention centre to be shut down.

Trump said the tribe was never authorised to inhabit the Osceola Camp area and his administration would not support projects for special interests, especially those “unaligned” with his immigration policies.