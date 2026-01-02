World

Gabon replaces finance minister as debt worries mount

Prominent banker Henri-Claude Oyima is out after taking on the role in May

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Gabon's President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema. File photo: REUTERS/MINKOH MALKOLM
Gabon's President Brice Oligui Nguema.

By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome

Libreville — Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema has replaced his finance minister, Henri-Claude Oyima, as the oil-producing African country grapples with a liquidity squeeze and rising arrears.

Gabon has become increasingly reliant on regional capital markets to meet its financing needs, though appetite for its debt “has weakened substantially”, ratings agency Fitch said last month, when it downgraded the country’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating.

Oyima, a prominent banker and business person, was named finance minister in May, after Nguema won the first presidential election since he took power in a coup in 2023.

A presidential decree released late on Thursday said technical adviser Thierry Minko will be taking over as “minister of economy, finance, debt and shareholdings, responsible for combating the high cost of living”.

The decree said another senior official, Marc Abeghe, will be in charge of the budget at the ministry.

Fitch’s decision to downgrade Gabon’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating cited a widening fiscal deficit and a dearth of official creditor financing. The agency expects government debt to increase from 72.9% of GDP in 2024 to 80.4% in 2025, 85.5% this year and 86.7% next year.

Gabon’s presidency said in December it plans to introduce a new housing tax in 2026 to improve public lighting, road maintenance and city cleanliness.

