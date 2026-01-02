Pakistani court hands out life sentences over Imran Khan protests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Mubasher Bukhari

Karachi — A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced eight journalists and social media commentators on Friday to life imprisonment in absentia after convicting them of terrorism-related offences linked to online activity in support of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Most of those convicted are believed to be outside Pakistan and did not appear during the proceedings, court documents showed.

The convictions stem from cases registered after violent protests on May 9 2023, when Khan’s supporters attacked military installations following his brief arrest. Since then, the government and military have launched a sweeping crackdown on Khan’s party and dissenting voices, using anti-terrorism laws and military trials to prosecute hundreds accused of incitement and attacks on state institutions.

In its ruling, the court said actions by the accused “fell within the ambit of terrorism” under Pakistani law and their online material promoted “fear and unrest” in society.

The convicted include former army officers turned YouTubers Adil Raja and Syed Akbar Hussain; journalists Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir and Shaheen Sehbai; commentator Haider Raza Mehdi; and analyst Moeed Pirzada, according to the court’s decision.

Reuters was unable to reach the journalists or their lawyers for comment.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said in 2023 the investigations amounted to retaliation against critical reporting. “Authorities must immediately drop these investigations and cease the relentless intimidation and censorship of the media,” CPJ Asia programme co-ordinator Beh Lih Yi said.

The court handed down life sentences along with additional prison terms and fines, ordering further jail time if the fines are not paid. All sentences are subject to confirmation by the high court in Islamabad.