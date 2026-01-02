Trump warns Iran after several reported killed in protests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People attend an anti-Israeli protest following the Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on June 13 2025. Picture:

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that if Iran shoots and kills peaceful protesters, the US “will come to their rescue”.

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” he said in a Truth Social post.

Senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Larijani, said after Trump’s post that US interference in Iranian protests would lead to chaos across the region.

Several people have been killed during unrest in Iran, Iranian media and rights groups said on Thursday, in the biggest protests to hit the country for three ​years over worsening economic conditions sparked violence in several provinces.

The clashes between protesters and security forces mark a significant escalation in the unrest that has spread across the country since shopkeepers began protesting on Sunday over the government’s handling of the sharp currency slide and rapidly rising prices. The Iranian rial lost around half its value against ‍the dollar in 2025, with official inflation reaching 42.5% in December.

The semi-official Fars news agency reported that three protesters were killed and 17 were injured during an attack on a police station in Iran’s western province of Lorestan.

“The rioters entered the police headquarters around 6pm local time on Thursday … they clashed with police forces and set fire to several police cars,” Fars reported.

Earlier, Fars and rights ‍group Hengaw reported deaths in Lordegan city in the ​country’s Charmahal and Bakhtiari province. Authorities confirmed one death in the western city of Kuhdasht, and Hengaw reported another death in the central province of Isfahan.

Fars reported that two people were killed in Lordegan in clashes between security services and what it called armed protesters. It earlier ‍said several have died. Hengaw said several people have been killed and wounded there by security forces.

The Revolutionary Guards said one member of its affiliated Basij volunteer paramilitary unit was killed in Kuhdasht and another 13 wounded, blaming demonstrators, who it ⁠accused of taking advantage of the protests. Hengaw said that the man, named by the Guards as Amirhossam Khodayari Fard, had been protesting and was killed by security forces.

Reuters could not immediately verify any of those reports.

Protests also took place on Thursday in Marvdasht in ‌the southern Fars province, the activist news site HRANA reported. Hengaw ‌said demonstrators were detained on Wednesday in ⁠the western provinces of Kermanshah, Khuzestan and Hamedan.

Critical moment

Iran’s clerical rulers are grappling with Western sanctions, which have battered an economy already reeling from more than 40% inflation, compounded by Israeli and US airstrikes in June targeting the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure and military leadership.

Tehran has responded to the protests with an offer of dialogue alongside its security response.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Thursday that the authorities will hold a direct dialogue with representatives of trade unions and merchants, without giving details.

The Basij is a volunteer paramilitary force loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which on Thursday accused those involved in the unrest in Kuhdasht of “taking advantage ​of the atmosphere of popular protests”.

Merchants, shop owners and students at a number of ⁠universities have been demonstrating for days and closing major bazaars. The government shut down much of the country on Wednesday by declaring a holiday due to cold weather.

Authorities have in recent years quashed protests over issues ranging from high prices, droughts and women’s rights to political freedoms, often with tough security measures and extensive arrests.

Update: January 2 2026

This story has been updated with Trump’s reaction.