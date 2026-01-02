Zelensky names spy chief to head presidential administration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Dan Peleschuk

Kyiv — President Volodymyr Zelensky named Ukraine’s defence spy chief as his top adviser on Friday, placing a popular military leader at the centre of decision-making as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its defences against Russia and its hand in US-backed peace talks.

The appointment of Kyrylo Budanov, a decorated war veteran widely respected by Ukrainians, as presidential chief of staff marks a significant shift for a position traditionally occupied by a civilian mainly focused on domestic politics.

Budanov, 39, replaces long-serving Zelensky confidante Andriy Yermak, a widely criticised power broker who resigned in November amid a corruption scandal that fuelled public anger as Ukraine fights for survival against Russia.

Zelensky will be hoping the appointment can help restore trust in his leadership and state institutions at a difficult moment, with Russia advancing on the battlefield and the US pressuring Kyiv to quickly end the nearly four-year war.

Writing on X, Zelensky said Ukraine “needs greater focus” on security, the military and diplomacy.

“Kyrylo has specialized experience in these areas and sufficient strength to deliver results,” Zelensky wrote on X.

In a statement, Budanov said he had accepted the offer and would focus on the “strategic security of our state”.

Budanov has headed the defence ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence since 2020 and brings a track record of overseeing covert and other operations against Russian forces.

He has also led talks with Russia on the exchange of prisoners of war.

Budanov makes frequent media appearances and is known for his restrained style and often cryptic commentary about suspected Ukrainian actions inside Russia.

In a 2023 interview with Reuters, he said his public profile was a critical part of the “information battle” against Moscow.

Budanov, who has survived numerous assassination attempts, began his career as a special forces operative and served in the east after Russia illegally annexed Crimea and its proxies took over Ukraine’s eastern fringes. He was wounded three times.

Yermak, Budanov’s predecessor, was called Ukraine’s “grey cardinal” because of his behind-the-scenes power and influence. He quit on November 28, hours after anticorruption agents searched his home.

Investigators have been probing a purported $100m kickback scheme in the energy sector allegedly involving Zelensky’s former business partner and senior officials.

Yermak, who was also Kyiv’s lead negotiator in peace talks, has not been named as a suspect. But legislators and even some in Zelensky’s party had demanded his removal even before his home was raided, arguing that he bore responsibility as the president’s right-hand man.