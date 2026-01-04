World

Botswana plans Moscow embassy and courts Russian investment, says Tass

Gaborone invites co-operation on diamonds and rare earths amid shifting geopolitics

Reuters

Vladimir Soldatkin

By Vladimir Soldatkin

Moscow — Botswana plans to open an embassy in Moscow soon and has invited Russian investors to co-operate on rare earths and diamonds, Russia’s Tass state news agency quoted Botswana’s foreign minister as saying on Sunday.

Russia is seeking to strengthen its foothold in Africa amid the wider confrontation with the West.

“We firmly believe that Botswana is the best place for investment, considering its political and economic stability. Therefore, we strongly encourage Russian investors to come to Botswana,” Botswana’s Phenyo Butale was quoted as saying by Tass.

Diamonds normally contribute around one-third of Botswana’s national revenues and three-quarters of its foreign exchange receipts.

Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, settled its dispute with the government of Botswana and BCL Group in 2021 about a transaction for the sale of Nornickel’s assets in Africa to BCL Group.

