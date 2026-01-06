World briefs: Coalition in Germany’s Brandenburg collapses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minority government to rule Brandenburg pending talks

Berlin ― The centre-left premier of the eastern German state of Brandenburg said on Tuesday he would run a minority government pending talks to form a new majority after the coalition with the far-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) collapsed.

The political turbulence in Brandenburg, the region around the capital Berlin, is unlikely to have any immediate impact on conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s national coalition.

But it underlines the volatility in German politics, notably in eastern Germany, ahead of a series of state and local elections this year. The elections, including two in eastern states, could see the already weakening support for the traditional centre-right and centre-left parties in Merz’s coalition further eroded.

Brandenburg premier Dietmar Woidke said repeated disagreements with the BSW made further co-operation impossible. He ruled out new state elections and said he would seek talks with the centre-right Christian Democratic Union — Merz’s party — to see whether a new coalition could be formed to succeed the one formed with BSW in November 2024. Reuters

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar. Picture: JALAA MAREY/REUTERS

Israeli foreign minister heads to Somaliland

Nairobi/Jerusalem — Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar is on a visit to Somaliland in East Africa, where he is due to meet the semi-autonomous region’s president later on Tuesday, according to a senior Somaliland official.

A second source briefed on the visit confirmed the foreign minister was in Somaliland, without providing further details. The Israeli foreign ministry did not immediately respond when asked if the foreign minister was in Somaliland.

The visit comes 10 days after Israel formally recognised the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, a move that sparked criticism from Somalia, which has long opposed Somaliland’s bid to secede. Reuters

President Faustin-Archange Touadera. Picture: BLOOMBERG

CAR president secures third term in office

Bangui ― Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won a third term in office, securing an outright majority in the presidential election held on December 28, provisional results from the electoral commission showed on Monday. The 68-year-old mathematician who took power a decade ago was seeking a third term after a constitutional referendum in 2023 scrapped the presidential term limit.

He campaigned on his security record in the chronically unstable nation after enlisting help from Russian mercenaries and Rwandan soldiers. He also signed peace deals with several rebel groups last year. The results announced on Monday night by Mathias Morouba, the country’s top election official, showed Touadera received 76.15% of the vote, while former prime minister Anicet-Georges Dologuele received 14.66% and former prime minister Henri-Marie Dondra received 3.19%.

Voter turnout was 52.42%, Morouba said. Reuters

A trader works as a screen broadcasts a news conference by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. (Brendan McDermid)

⁠Fed needs to ‘finely tune interest rate policy’

Washington — Further US ⁠Federal Reserve interest ‍rate changes will need to be “finely tuned” to incoming data given risks to both the Fed’s unemployment and inflation goals, Richmond Fed president Tom ​Barkin said on Tuesday.

“Both sides of our mandate bear watching. Unemployment remains low on a historic basis but has ticked up. Inflation has come down but remains above target,” Barkin said in comments prepared for delivery to the Raleigh, North ‍Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

Interest rates ​are now “within the range of estimates of neutral,” the level that will neither encourage nor discourage investment and spending, Barkin said. “Going forward, policy will require finely tuned judgments balancing progress on each side of our mandate.” Reuters

Mali is West ​Africa’s second-largest cereals producer. (Eduard Korniyenko)

Ministry expects Mali ‍grain production to increase

Bamako ― ⁠Mali’s ‍grain output is expected to rise to 11.4-million ​tonnes in the 2025/26 farming season, from 11-million tonnes in the previous ‍year, according to ​preliminary figures from the agriculture ministry seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Mali is West ​Africa’s second-largest cereals producer and exporter after ‍Nigeria, with maize and rice together accounting for more ⁠than 60% of total production, followed by millet and sorghum, according to the ministry.

The ‌agricultural season ‌runs from April ⁠to April, with a production phase that starts in May or June and ends in September or October. Reuters

Picture: 123RF

German inflation ​slows more than expected

Berlin ― German inflation ​slowed more than expected in ‍December, dipping ​to 2.0% year ​on year, preliminary ‍data from the ⁠federal statistics office showed ‌on Tuesday.

Analysts ‌polled by ⁠Reuters had forecast EU-harmonised inflation falling to ​2.2% ⁠from last month’s 2.6%. Reuters