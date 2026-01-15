How Venezuela marks the opening move in Latin America reset

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While America's ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Madura has been welcomed in some quarters, the move could unsettle regional trade and investment, and even accelerate the shift towards China and Russia.

By Martin ‍Vladimirov

Sofia, Bulgaria — The ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro could mark the beginning of a broader US attempt to realign Latin America geo-economically, limiting the ability of Russia and China to use the western hemisphere as a pressure point in global commodity markets. Central America could become the next domino to fall.

The region is an ​attractive route for facilitating licit and illicit commerce, given its proximity to major shipping lanes and checkpoints. That includes the Panama Canal, which handles about 40% of US container traffic and about 5% of world trade, as well as the Caribbean Sea transit routes and west coast ports in Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica that are used for shipments to Asia.

Stricter scrutiny of Caribbean shipping, insurance and reflagging — or changing a vessel’s country of registration — is apt to raise costs for traders and restrict the flow of sanctioned crude. (123RF/ parilovv/ File photo)

Russia already exploits this geography through a growing “shadow fleet”, ageing vessels with opaque ownership structures that operate outside the Western insurance system. They help move crude oil and refined products subject to Western sanctions across the Caribbean corridor, ‍through the Panama Canal and into the Gulf of Mexico, blunting US ​and European efforts to curb Moscow’s war financing in Ukraine.

The region is a critical node in the Kremlin’s global financial network, as some of the biggest Russian companies use the offshore financial hubs in the Caribbean extensively to conduct global business. The Center for the Study of Democracy estimates that offshore shell companies there control close to $70bn in Russian assets.

Still, China remains the structural economic power in Latin America. Its Belt and Road investments, technology transfer and financing dwarf Russia’s and increasingly the US’s outlays. China has expanded its engagement through tariff reductions and sectoral ​agreements in the region, positioning itself as the main provider of technology, industrial inputs, transportation equipment and consumer goods.

Moscow and Beijing have used investments, political ties and long-term contracts to establish their footholds in the Americas. Chinese development ‍loans in Latin America had risen to more than $120bn by the end of 2023, according to Inter-American Dialogue.

Donroe Doctrine

True, US foreign direct investment (FDI) stocks in Latin America, worth about $1.4-trillion at the end of 2023, still dwarf the roughly $610bn in combined Russian and Chinese capital in the region.

Yet, the strategic bilateral agreements Latin American countries have signed with Moscow and Beijing have ⁠limited opportunities for US and European companies to enter the markets that are likely to define the trajectory of the western hemisphere’s economic development. The Trump administration’s strategy for cementing its dominance in the region — the so-called Donroe Doctrine — is seeking to change that.

Moscow and Beijing have used investments, political ties and long-term contracts to establish their footholds in the Americas.

Venezuela has long supported regimes stretching from Cuba to Nicaragua through its control of the world’s largest proven oil reserves — with additional support from Moscow.

For example, Venezuela and Russia cover more than 60% of Cuba’s oil consumption at a very low cost. That dependence has turned energy supply ‌into a geopolitical lever. Cuba’s economy already faces chronic energy shortages, so if the ‌US blocks Venezuelan and Russian supplies, the country could be at risk of economic ⁠chaos.

For commodities markets more broadly, the immediate impact of increased US involvement in the region is likely to be indirect. Stricter scrutiny of Caribbean shipping, insurance and reflagging — or changing a vessel’s country of registration — is apt to raise costs for traders and restrict the flow of sanctioned crude.

In that scenario, there is likely to be increased reliance on US Gulf Coast refineries to replace the lost supply from Russia and Venezuela. If the US Southern Command also suppresses the shadow fleet along the Atlantic coast of South America, that would further push back Russia, which recently became the biggest supplier of petroleum products to Brazil. That may enable US refiners to reclaim their traditional role as the swing supplier to the region.

On top of this, the reintegration of Venezuela into the global oil market under US control would directly cut into the market shares of oil exporters such as Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia. They have all benefited from the crumbling Venezuelan oil industry, increasing their sales regionally over the past decade.

Beyond oil

Besides oil, the US move to reclaim its economic sphere of influence in the western hemisphere may open the door for more American investment in strategic sectors such as nuclear energy, port and road infrastructure, as well ⁠as the development of the region’s vast critical raw materials and fertiliser supplies.

All of those sectors are dominated by Chinese and Russian companies in Bolivia, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru and Chile, among others.

Yet the US approach is not without risk; coercive action could unsettle regional trade and investment, strain relations with important Latin American governments and, in some cases, accelerate the shift towards China rather than reversing it.

With the US intervention in Venezuela, the Trump administration could begin to roll back the region’s growing geo-economic alignment with Russia and China, but only if coercion is matched with credible economic ‍incentives for countries to shift course, meaning this month’s events have implications far beyond the oil market.