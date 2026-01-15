World briefs: Turkey to deploy jets to Estonia, Romania under Nato air policing missions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Turkey plans four-month deployment ​of fighter jets in Estonia

Ankara — ⁠Turkey ‍plans to deploy fighter jets to Estonia and Romania as ​part of Nato’s enhanced air policing missions, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey plans to conduct ‍a four-month deployment ​in Estonia between August and November 2026, followed by another rotation in Romania from December ​2026 to March 2027, the ministry ‍said in its weekly press briefing.

Turkey has contributed significantly to Nato’s ⁠air policing operations aimed at protecting allied airspace during peacetime, the ministry added.

It previously carried out ‌enhanced air ‌policing missions in Poland ⁠between July and September 2021 and in Romania between November 2023 and April 2024, the ministry added. Reuters

Wikimedia Foundation, the operator of the online encyclopedia, said it also signed on AI startup Perplexity and France’s Mistral AI.

Wikipedia partners with tech giants for content monetisation

Bengaluru — Wikipedia ⁠on Thursday unveiled partnerships ‍with several big tech companies, including Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, marking a major step up in the non-profit’s ability to monetise ​tech firms’ reliance on its content.

Wikimedia Foundation, the operator of the online encyclopedia, said it also signed on AI start-up Perplexity and France’s Mistral AI, among other firms, over the past year, having enlisted Meta and Amazon as partners ‍previously.

It already has an arrangement ​with Alphabet’s Google, which was announced in 2022.

Wikipedia content is crucial to training AI models — its 65-million articles across over 300 languages are a key part of training data for generative AI chatbots and assistants developed ​by tech majors. Reuters

A billboard organised by corporate accountability group Eko passes through Westminster urging the Prime Minister to stand up to Elon Musk and ban X and Grok, in London, Britain, January 14 2026. (Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters )

Musk’s xAI restricts Grok AI image editing amid concerns

Washington — Elon Musk’s AI company xAI said late on Wednesday it imposed restrictions on all users of its Grok AI chatbot that limit image editing after the service produced sexualised images that sparked concerns among global regulators.

From Europe to Asia, governments and regulators are cracking down on the sexually explicit content generated by Grok, imposing bans ‍and demanding safeguards in a growing global ​push to curb illegal material.

“We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis,” the company said in an X post.

“This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers.” Reuters

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud’s data centres are physically and legally separate from the US-based company’s other servers. (Anushree Fadnavis)

Amazon launches AWS European Sovereign Cloud for data security

Frankfurt — Amazon’s ⁠AWS launched a ‍new cloud service located entirely in Europe on Thursday, addressing user concerns about the data security delivered by mainly US-based ​providers by offering the continent’s own independent alternative.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud’s data centres are physically and legally separate from the US-based company’s other servers, the world’s largest cloud provider said.

This will allow ‍the cloud to operate even ​if the EU were disconnected from the internet or the US were to prohibit software exports, AWS Germany chief technology officer Michael Hanisch told Reuters. Reuters

Japan’s main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan ​and Komeito have agreed to establish a new political party. ( REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo)

Japan parties unite against right-leaning government policies

Tokyo — Japan’s main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan ​and Komeito have agreed to establish a new political party, their leaders said on Thursday, in an attempt to present a united ‍front against ruling parties that ​they see as too right-leaning.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi conveyed her plans to dissolve ​parliament next week and call a snap election to ‍ruling party executives. If realised, the general election could be held as early as ⁠February 8.

“The Takaichi administration was formed after last year’s leadership race, and policies have generally leaned to the right,” CDP leader ‌Yoshihiko Noda told ‌reporters. Reuters

The eSafety Commissioner said platforms had so far removed about 4.7-million accounts held by under-16s. (123RF/Antonio Guillem)

Social media ban sees millions of Aussie teen accounts axed

Sydney — Social media companies have collectively ⁠deactivated nearly ‍5-million accounts belonging to Australian teenagers just a month after a world-first ban on under-16s took effect, the country’s internet regulator said, ​a sign the measure has had a swift and sweeping impact.

The eSafety Commissioner said platforms had so far removed about 4.7-million accounts held by under-16s to comply with a law that went live on December 10. Some platforms ‍had said they would start closing ​affected accounts in the weeks before the deadline.

The figures represent the first government data on compliance and suggest platforms are taking significant steps to adhere to a law that could see them fined up to A$49.5m for non-compliance but does not hold children or their parents liable. Reuters

An overturned car and multiple fires burn as protesters chant outside a police station, in Azna, Iran, in this still image obtained from a social media video released on January 1 2026. (Social media/Reuters )

Airlines avoid Iran, Iraq airspace amid regional tensions

London — European airlines like Wizz Air, Lufthansa and British Airways dodged Iraqi and Iranian airspace on Thursday, according to flight tracking websites, opting instead for routes over Afghanistan and Central Asia in an effort ‍to mitigate risks associated with the ​ongoing geopolitical turmoil in Iran and the Middle East.

Iran closed and then reopened its airspace after nearly five hours on Wednesday amid concerns about possible military action between the US and Iran that forced airlines to cancel, reroute ​or delay flights.

Despite the airspace reopening, many airlines, including Singapore Airlines and TUI, continued ‍to use alternative routes, according to FlightRadar24.

In the last two years, many Western airlines have changed their routing in the Middle East, with several flying ⁠over Afghanistan more often despite ongoing Taliban rule in an effort to avoid other more turbulent conflict zones.

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany issued a new directive cautioning the country’s airlines against entering Iranian airspace, shortly after Lufthansa rejigged ‌its flight operations across the Middle ‌East amid escalating tensions in the ⁠region. Reuters