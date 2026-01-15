World briefs: US import prices increase from September to November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Containers are stacked on the deck of a cargo ship in New York Harbour, New York, the US.

US import prices rise 0.4% amid data gaps

Washington — US import ⁠prices increased ‍0.4% over the two months from September to November, the labour department’s labour statistics bureau ​said on Thursday.

The 43-day government shutdown prevented collection of survey data for October. As a result, the BLS did not publish the monthly changes in import prices ‍for October and November. But ​monthly changes for a limited number of indexes calculated from non-survey data were published.

Import prices edged up 0.1% in the 12 months through November. The ​longest shutdown in history also prevented the collection of data to ‍produce the Consumer Price Index for October. Reuters

A motorcade transports the urns of soldiers killed in US strikes on Caracas, during a parade to honour those killed, Havana, Cuba, January 15 2026. (Norlys Perez/Reuters )

Russia decries US ‘blackmail’ on Cuba deal

Moscow — ⁠Russia ‍said on Thursday that using the language of ​blackmail and threats against Cuba was unacceptable after US President Donald Trump told ‍Havana to make ​a deal before it was too late.

“We are closely monitoring the ​situation in Latin America and the ‍Caribbean region. Of course, we are concerned about ⁠the growing tension and the escalation of aggressive rhetoric, including against our friendly ‌Republic of ‌Cuba,” Russian foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

“We are convinced that the language of blackmail and threats is simply unacceptable, especially in relation to the island ​of freedom, its people ⁠and government, which have been experiencing for decades the full horror of illegitimate ‍and illegal sanctions.” Reuters

A ​shift in strategic focus towards ‍emerging markets and alternative assets has helped wealth managers.

Ashmore sees $2.6bn inflow as emerging markets allure

Bengaluru — Asset manager Ashmore Group reported $2.6bn in net inflows and $1.2bn in returns in the second ‍quarter on ​Thursday, as investors piled into emerging markets assets amid rising risks in the US.

A ​shift in strategic focus towards ‍emerging markets and alternative assets has helped wealth managers, even ⁠as the US has grappled with volatility from President Donald Trump’s trade policies over the ‌past year.

Investors ‌are “increasingly recognising the ⁠superior investment returns available in emerging markets and the inherent risks of maintaining portfolios that have become heavily weighted to the US,” Ashmore said in a trading ​update. Reuters

A worker pours gold at the AngloGold Ashanti mine at Obuasi, Ghana. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Ghana plans royalty hike, ends mining stability deals

Accra — Ghana will scrap long-term mining investment stability agreements and double royalties under sweeping reforms, the regulator in Africa’s top ​gold producer told Reuters, as it seeks to capture more benefits from surging bullion prices.

The changes are part of a broad overhaul aimed at balancing investor confidence with the government’s push to reap greater rewards from mining, Isaac Tandoh, acting CEO of the minerals commission, said in an interview in Accra.

African governments are tightening mining rules ‍to cash in on high prices, often raising ​royalties and local-content demands — shifts that have periodically triggered clashes with global miners over costs and contract certainty. Reuters

Two offshore wind projects — Mona and Morgan — with a potential total capacity of 3GW did not qualify for government support. ( chuyu \ 123rf)

EnBW exits UK wind projects, takes $1.4B impairment

Frankfurt/London — German utility EnBW said on Thursday it was taking a 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) impairment charge ‍after pulling out of two ​wind projects in Britain, a direct consequence of losing out in a landmark UK offshore tender.

The two offshore wind projects — Mona and Morgan — with a potential total capacity of 3GW did not qualify for government support via ​so-called contracts for difference in this week’s record auction, EnBW said.

The two projects were being ‍jointly developed with JERA Nex bp, a 50-50 joint venture between British oil major BP and Japan’s JERA Co. Reuters

The vessel tanker Marinera that the US seized in the Atlantic ocean. (Hakon Rimmereid/Reuters via REUTERS)

US seizes sixth Venezuela-linked tanker ahead of talks

Washington — ‍The US has seized another ​Venezuela-linked tanker, two US officials told Reuters on Thursday, ‍ahead of ​a meeting between US President Donald Trump and ​Venezuelan opposition leader Maria ‍Corina Machado.

The seizure marks the sixth ⁠vessel targeted in recent weeks that was either carrying ‌Venezuelan ‌oil or ⁠had done so in the past.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the seizure ​took place ⁠in the Caribbean but did not identify the vessel. Reuters