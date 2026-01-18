International business briefs: Sequoia joins $25bn Anthropic funding at $350bn valuation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Venture capital firm Sequoia is joining Singapore’s GIC and US investor Coatue in a funding round for Anthropic. Picture: 123RF

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC and Coatue will contribute $1.5bn each

Bengaluru — Venture capital firm Sequoia is joining Singapore’s GIC and US investor Coatue in a funding round for Anthropic, which aims to raise $25bn at a $350bn valuation, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, and Coatue will contribute $1.5bn each for the Claude chatbot maker, the newspaper said.

Sequoia, Anthropic, GIC and Coatue did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

California-based Sequoia, founded in 1972, was an early investor in many top tech names, including Google, Apple, Cisco and YouTube. Reuters

The probe comes after Ronbay on Tuesday announced a battery materials supply deal worth more than 120bn yuan ($17.2bn) with CATL. Picture: Roman Zaiets/123rf (Roman Zaiets/123rf)

Chinese battery materials maker under investigation

Beijing — China’s securities regulator is probing Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology over alleged misleading statements regarding a major contract announcement, a company filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed.

The Chinese battery materials maker said its operations remain normal, and it will co-operate fully with the regulatory probe while complying with disclosure requirements, according to the filing.

The probe comes after Ronbay on Tuesday announced a battery materials supply deal worth more than 120bn yuan ($17.2bn) with CATL. Ronbay said it plans to invest approximately 8.7bn yuan in capital expenditure over the next three years to fulfil the contract requirements. Reuters

The Trump administration’s transport secretary has touted federal efforts to lower car prices regulation cuts. Picture: 123RF

US aims to cut car prices by easing regulations

Detroit — The Trump administration’s top automotive policy officials on Saturday touted federal efforts to lower car prices by eliminating vehicle emissions regulations, as affordability remains a key concern among Americans.

Transport secretary Sean Duffy said at the annual Detroit Auto Show on Friday that the rules “will bring car prices down and allow car companies to offer products that Americans want to buy.” He added, “This is not a war on EVs at all. We shouldn’t use government policy to encourage EV purchases all the while penalising combustion engines.”

Environmental Protection Agency head Lee Zeldin said the government “should not be forcing, requiring or mandating that the market go in a direction other than what the American consumer is demanding.” Reuters

The oil wealth the militia controlled had deprived the state of much-needed resources, Syrian government officials say. (SANA/Handout via REUTERS )

Syrian forces seize major oil and gas fields from Kurds

Damascus — Syrian troops fighting US-backed Kurdish-led forces seized the Omar oil field, the country’s largest, and the Conoco gas field in the eastern Deir Zor province as allied Arab tribal forces advanced in the oil-rich area along the border with Iraq, officials and security sources said on Sunday.

The takeover of the oil fields that lie east of the Euphrates River — a main source of revenue for the Kurdish-led forces — was a major blow to the group.

Syrian government officials said the oil wealth the militia had controlled to sustain its self-administered region had deprived the state of much-needed resources. Reuters

Libyan police officers in Tripoli. The country has devalued the dinar. Picture: Mahmud Turkai/AFP

Libya devalues dinar amid economic turmoil

Bengaluru — Libya’s central bank announced a 14.7% devaluation of the dinar on Sunday, setting the exchange rate at 6.3759 to the US dollar, the currency’s second such adjustment in less than a year, citing the nation’s political and economic turmoil.

The move follows a 13.3% devaluation in April 2025.

In a statement, the Central Bank of Libya attributed the latest decision to the adverse effects of ongoing political divisions, declining oil revenues due to lower global oil prices and persistent economic challenges.

These include the lack of a unified general state budget and rising public spending. Reuters