Spanish union warned of rail issues before deadly train crash

Emergency personnel walk at the site of a deadly collision of two high-speed trains near Adamuz, in Cordoba, Spain, January 19 2026.

By Agency Staff

Madrid ― A Spanish train drivers’ union warned rail operator ADIF in a letter last August of severe wear and tear on high-speed rail tracks, including one where two trains collided in a fatal crash on Sunday, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

Potholes, bumps and imbalances in overhead power lines were causing frequent breakdowns and damaging the trains, the letter, published on X and verified by a member of union SEMAF to Reuters, read, adding drivers had notified the operator “daily” of their concerns but that no action was taken.

ADIF did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

At least 39 people died in southern Spain after a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming one on Sunday night in one of the worst railway accidents in Europe in the past 80 years.

The accident happened near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, about 360km south of the capital, Madrid. It left 122 people injured, with 48 still in hospital and 12 in intensive care, according to emergency services.

🇪🇸 Video released by Spain’s Civil Guard from the crash site shows the devastating condition of the train and the tracks following the accident in which at least 39 people were killed. pic.twitter.com/1pNWoy5Gds — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 19, 2026

“The train tipped to one side ... then everything went dark and all I heard was screams,” said Ana, a young woman who was travelling back to Madrid and was being treated at a Red Cross centre in Adamuz.

Limping and wrapped in a blanket, her face covered with plasters, she described how she was dragged out of the train covered in blood through a window by other passengers who had escaped. Firefighters rescued her sister from the wreckage and an ambulance took them both to hospital.

“There were people who were fine and others who were very, very badly injured. You had them right in front of you and you knew they were going to die and you couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Complicated rescue

The rescue operation was complicated by the remote location of the crash, which could only be accessed by a single-track road, making it difficult for ambulances to enter and exit, Iñigo Vila, national emergency director at the Spanish Red Cross, said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and transport minister Oscar Puente were among those making their way to the crash site on Monday morning. Sanchez cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after the accident.

“The death toll has risen to 39 and is not yet definitive,” Puente said on X.

There were about 400 passengers on the two trains, according to statements by the two operators of the trains, Iryo and state-run Renfe’s Alvia.

The Iryo train was en route from Malaga to Madrid while the second train was heading towards Huelva.

It was too early to talk about the cause, but it happened in “strange conditions”, Renfe president Álvaro Fernandez Heredia said on local radio station Cadena Ser, adding that “human error is practically ruled out.”

The Alvia train either collided with the final two carriages of the Iryo train that derailed, or with debris on the line, Heredia said. The Iryo train had lost a wheel that has not yet been located.

The collision happened about 20 seconds after the derailment, so there was no time to activate an emergency brake, he said.

Problems with infrastructure at Adamuz, from signalling failures to issues with overhead power lines, have caused delays to high-speed trains between Madrid and Andalusia 10 times since 2022, according to a Reuters review of state-owned rail infrastructure administrator Adif’s X account.

The death toll is the highest from a train crash in Spain since 2013, when a train derailed in the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela and burst into flames, killing 80 people and injuring 145. It is among the top 20 deadliest in Europe in the past 80 years, according to Eurostat data.

Puente said that the Iryo train was less than four years old and that the railway track had been completely renovated last May with an investment of €700m. Iryo said the train was last inspected on January 15.

Spain’s high-speed railway network has 3,622 km of tracks, according to Adif, making it the largest in Europe and the second-biggest in the world after China.

The government was criticised last year for a series of delays on the network, caused by power outages and the theft of copper cables from the lines. The network is vulnerable to cable thefts as it crosses large swathes of empty countryside.