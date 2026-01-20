Indonesia vows to protect central bank independence as rupiah hits record low

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Ankur Banerjee, Stefanno Sulaiman and Gayatri Suroyo

Jakarta/Singapore — Indonesia’s finance minister pledged on Tuesday to uphold the independence of the central bank, after lingering fears about government interference in monetary policy drove the rupiah currency to a record intraday low.

The rupiah recovered from a slide to 16.985 against the dollar on investor jitters about President Prabowo Subianto’s decision to nominate his nephew as a governor of Bank Indonesia and overall fiscal health.

“We will maintain the independence of the central bank and the government as much as possible,” said finance minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa Purbaya. “I will not squeeze the central bank to finance our development programmes.”

The currency has fallen nearly 2% in January after dropping 3.5% in 2025. The yield on the 10-year Indonesian government bond was 3.3 basis points higher at 6.33%, its highest in more than three months.

Purbaya sought to allay market concerns about the currency’s depreciation, saying economic fundamentals remain sound.

“Although the rupiah has weakened, in percentage terms it is only a small amount, so the system should already be accustomed to this,” he said, adding that the impact on the economy was minimal.

Prabowo’s nephew, Thomas Djiwandono, currently a deputy finance minister, is one of three nominees whose names have been submitted to parliament, presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi told reporters on Monday.

Purbaya said Djiwandono would resign from Prabowo’s political party, Gerindra, and not be able to influence all board members. Djiwandono did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trinh Nguyen, senior economist for emerging Asia at Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, expects the rupiah to underperform against other Asian currencies in the short term as investors demand a higher risk premium for the economy.

“Concerns preceded the appointment as investors questioned the impact on Indonesia’s bright spot — which is low fiscal debt and a hard rule on a 3% fiscal deficit on GDP,” she said.

“Now with the appointment of his nephew, Bank Indonesia will be under pressure to ease monetary conditions,” Nguyen added. “But with the rupiah weak, we do not expect the central bank to cut.”

Costly welfare programmes

Since before Prabowo took office in October 2024, there has been speculation among investors and analysts about whether he will change the rules to make room for his costly welfare programmes, such as the $20bn free meals programme and higher defence spending.

Markets were stunned in September when Prabowo abruptly removed Indonesia’s influential finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, as investors feared its hard-fought fiscal credibility could soon be eroded.

Foreign investors sold a net of roughly $6.4bn worth of Indonesian government bonds in 2025, adding to the pressure on the currency.

At 2.92% of GDP, the 2025 budget deficit was the widest in at least two decades, except for the Covid-19 pandemic years, and close to a statutory cap of 3% of GDP.

Daniel Tan, portfolio manager at Grasshopper Asset Management, said Prabowo’s move to appoint his nephew has further sparked jitters among investors concerned about erosion of central bank independence.

“The nomination added to existing concerns that Indonesia’s budget deficit cap could be raised,” Tan said.

Historically the currency has been sensitive to global market sentiment, but domestic factors have also been at play over the past year.

Some analysts believe the currency could remain under pressure this year, facing short-term headwinds from seasonal dollar demand for imports and dividend payments.

Central bank pledge

However, they also said support could come from the central bank’s pledge to continue intervention to defend it.

So far, the rupiah’s weakness has had limited impact on inflation, which has kept within, or even below, the central bank’s target range since mid-2023.

However, continued weakness could hurt sectors that import a large share of raw materials, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and steel, says Erwin Taufan of the Indonesian National Importers’ Association.

Manufacturing, finance, electricity and gas supply, and mining industries have the highest external debt in the private sector, central bank figures show.