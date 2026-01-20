Spain hunts missing victims after deadly high-speed train crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia visit the site of the deadly derailment of two high-speed trains near Adamuz, in Cordoba, Spain, January 20 2026. Picture: Jose Jimenez/Reuters

By Nina Lopez and Michael Francis Gore

Adamuz ― Spanish rescuers used cranes and heavy machinery on Tuesday to gain access to the worst-hit carriages in one of Europe’s deadliest train crashes as they sought to recover the remains of people still missing in a disaster that left at least 41 dead.

Spaniards are reeling after the first deadly accident on the country’s extensive high-speed rail network, which occurred on Sunday evening near Adamuz in Cordoba province, about 360km south of Madrid. Experts said a faulty rail joint might be key to determining the cause of the derailment that led to the collision between two trains.

Emergency services used heavy machinery overnight and in the early hours of Tuesday to level the ground around the front carriages of the train belonging to the state-run Alvia service, which had plunged down a 4m embankment after the crash, and the rear carriages of the train operated by private consortium Iryo, the Andalusian regional government said in a statement.

The collision occurred in rolling, olive-growing countryside in the foothills of a mountain range in a site only reachable by a single-track road that made it difficult for rescuers to access it with heavy machinery.

A firefighter and members of the Spanish Civil Guard work next to one of the trains involved in a deadly collision near Adamuz, in Cordoba, Spain, January 19 2026. Picture: Reuters/Susana Vera (Susana Vera)

Another body was found overnight within the wreck of the Iryo train, which had derailed and caused the crash, raising the death toll to 41, authorities said on Tuesday. At least three bodies are still trapped in the wreckage, interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told a press conference on Tuesday.

He said police had received 43 missing-person reports, which broadly matched the provisional death toll, but cautioned that the final number would not be confirmed until rescue teams had lifted the worst-affected carriages to see what was underneath.

Some relatives continued to wait for news of their loved ones as authorities worked on identifying the dead.

Osiris Sevilla described her anxiety as she waited for news about her husband outside an emergency centre in Cordoba.

One of the victims of the derailment in Cordoba, Spain, January 19 2026. Picture: Reuters/Ana Beltran (Ana Beltran)

“Every second that goes by lasts a lifetime,” she said, adding that she hadn’t given up hope that he’d survived. “He didn’t like trains... since we got together, this is the first time he took a train,” she said.

Lola Beltran told TVE she had changed carriage minutes before the crash, moving from her assigned seat in one of the hardest-hit cars to another carriage to sit with a colleague.

“We had to break the windows with emergency hammers and pry open the doors to get out,” Beltran said, describing scenes of chaos, screams and torn-out seats.

Transport minister Oscar Puente urged patience as the investigation proceeds. He said all hypotheses were open but it was “very strange” for the rear of a train that was not exceeding the speed limit to derail on a straight stretch.

The discovery of a broken rail was “one more piece of data” and did not, by itself, prove any single scenario, Puente said. The main question is whether it was the cause or the consequence of the derailment, he said.

A photo circulated by Spanish police showing a broken rail with the marker “1” beside it strongly suggested the fracture occurred at, or very near, the initial point of the derailment, Scottish railway engineer and author Gareth Dennis said.

He said the track just before the break looked intact, making it the likely trigger for the train leaving the tracks.

Dennis also said the fracture appeared close to a rail weld, where steel beside the weld can be a weak spot. Cold weather can raise tensile stress as rails contract, he said.

“The interesting question is why the rail broke,” Dennis said, rather than why the train derailed.

Puente has said services on the line between Andalusia and Madrid should be restored by around February 2.

National carrier Iberia said it would add extra daily flights from Madrid to Seville and Malaga and cap ticket prices at €99 to meet the additional demand.