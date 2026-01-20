World briefs: UN rights council to hold emergency session on Iran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People hold a vigil for Iranian protesters, in Washington, DC, the US, January 16 2026. Picture: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

UN to address Iran protest ‘violence’ in emergency session

Geneva — The UN Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Iran on Friday. Proponents aim to discuss “alarming violence” used against protesters in which at least 5,000 people have died.

“A special session is needed because of the importance and urgency of the situation, in particular due to credible reports of alarming violence, crackdowns on protesters and violations of international human rights law across the country,” according to a letter written by Iceland’s ambassador Einar Gunnarsson on behalf of a group of countries including Germany and Britain, and seen by Reuters.

Human Rights Watch has denounced mass unlawful killings and is asking for an existing UN probe, set up by the council in 2022 after the last wave of protests, to investigate the deaths and be given extra financing to do so.

Iran’s diplomatic mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters

A view from a drone shows the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Ukraine, on April 12 2021. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

Chernobyl loses power amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

Bengaluru — Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst civil nuclear catastrophe, lost all off-site power following widespread military activity on Tuesday morning, the UN atomic watchdog said in a post on X.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that several Ukrainian electrical substations vital for nuclear safety were affected by the military activity, while power lines to some other nuclear power plants were also impacted.

Russia launched a combined drone and missile attack on Ukraine early on Tuesday, knocking out power and heating supplies to thousands of apartment buildings in Kyiv amid freezing temperatures, Ukrainian officials said. Reuters

Gold has surpassed coffee as the country’s biggest export and source of foreign exchange. Picture: 123RF/andriiborodai (123RF/andriiborodai)

Uganda’s gold exports soar 76% amid record prices

Kampala — Uganda’s gold exports leapt 75.8% last year from the previous 12 months, helped by record prices that attracted new dealers into the sector, Uganda’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Gold has surpassed coffee as the country’s biggest export and source of foreign exchange.

In 2025, Uganda shipped bullion worth $5.8bn, up from $3.3bn in 2024, Adam Mugume, the Bank of Uganda’s executive director for research and economic analysis, told Reuters, partly attributing the increase to the soaring international gold prices.

Last year, Uganda inaugurated its first large-scale gold mine, a $250m Chinese-owned project in eastern Uganda. Reuters

An aerial view of emergency personnel working at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 14 2025. Picture: Nine Network/Reuters (Nine Network/Reuters )

Australia passes tougher laws on guns and hate crimes

Sydney — Australia has enacted new laws for a national gun buyback, tighter background checks for gun licences and a crackdown on hate crimes in response to the country’s worst mass shooting in decades at a Jewish festival last month.

Two bills for stricter gun control and anti-hate measures passed the House of Representatives and Senate late on Tuesday during a special sitting of parliament.

The measures enable the largest national buyback scheme since a similar campaign after a 1996 massacre in Tasmania’s Port Arthur, in which a lone gunman killed 35 people. They also toughen firearm import laws as well as background checks for firearm licences issued by Australian states.

Australia had a record 4.1-million firearms last year, the government said on Sunday, with more than 1.1-million of those in New South Wales, its most populous state and the site of the Bondi attack. Reuters

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Legislators quit Dutch far-right leader Wilders’ faction

Amsterdam — Seven members of the Netherlands’ far-right Freedom Party led by Geert Wilders have split from the party’s 26-member faction in parliament and will form their own group, citing dissatisfaction with his leadership, Wilders and the lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The split is the most serious challenge to Wilders’ control over his party since its foundation in 2006.

Wilders told reporters in The Hague that the seven “thought Freedom should be more constructive and work together with the new governing coalition instead of conducting hard opposition. We’re not planning to do that.”

Freedom finished in a close second place in the election, but the split means that Labour will now be the largest opposition party. Reuters

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters (Alexander Nemenov)

Russia says no contact with US over expiring nuclear treaty

Moscow — Russia and the US currently have no specific contacts regarding the imminent expiry of the New Start nuclear arms control treaty, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The treaty, the last of its kind between Moscow and Washington, sets limits on the number of deployed nuclear warheads the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can have and is due to expire on February 5.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to voluntarily uphold the treaty’s terms for a year after it expires if the US does the same. But Moscow says it has not yet received a formal response to Putin’s offer. Reuters

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Russian authorities have confiscated or placed under state management assets worth about $50bn. Picture: Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov (Shamil Zhumatov)

Moscow court throws out prosecutors’ bid to seize US fund’s assets

Moscow — A Moscow court dismissed on Tuesday a motion by prosecutors to seize the assets of US private equity fund NCH Capital in Russia, the Interfax news agency said.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Russian authorities have confiscated or placed under state management assets worth about $50bn belonging to foreign and Russian owners, with courts generally backing the state’s claims.

Prosecutors filed a lawsuit against NCH Capital and its founders, George Rohr, a US citizen, and Moris Tabacinic, an Austrian citizen, seeking to ban NCH’s activities in Russia on the grounds that the founders funded Ukraine’s military forces.

NCH owns Russian agricultural producer AgroTerra, one of Russia’s top 20 landholders, which was placed under temporary state management by a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in April 2024. Reuters

A man reads the Daily Telegraph newspaper in London, Britain. Picture: LUKE MACGREGOR/REUTERS

UK minister ‘not minded’ to intervene in Telegraph sale

London — British culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Tuesday she was “not minded” to intervene in the sale of the Telegraph newspaper for £500m to Daily Mail owner DMGT.

The Telegraph has been in limbo since 2023, when RedBird IMI — a joint venture between US-based RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments — tried to buy it, but it was unable to take control when Britain limited foreign ownership of newspapers.

“It is important to note that I have not taken a final decision on intervention at this stage,” Nandy said in a statement, adding that her “minded to” letter allowed parties to respond by January 26 before she makes a final decision. Reuters

Ex-president of Burkina Faso Paul-Henri Damiba in Djibo, Burkina Faso, September 29 2022. Picture: Reuters (Still image obtained from a video. Burkina Faso Presidency/REUTERS TV via REUTERS )

Togo expels ex-Burkina Faso leader, sources say

Lome — Togo has arrested and expelled Burkina Faso’s former president to his home country after officials there accused him of attempting a coup, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Paul-Henri Damiba came to power in 2022 after a coup against Burkina Faso’s civilian government. His failure to stop militant groups led to anger in the ranks of the armed forces, and he was ousted in a coup later that same year by Ibrahim Traore, who continues to head the military-led government.

Earlier this month, Burkina Faso announced it had disrupted a plot to kill Traore allegedly orchestrated by Damiba, who had sought refuge in the Togolese capital, Lome.

A security source and a source close to Togo’s presidency told Reuters on Tuesday that Damiba had been arrested on Saturday and flown to Ouagadougou. Reuters