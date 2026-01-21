Row over Trump’s Greenland move derails Ukraine postwar deal, FT reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 21 2026.

By Bipasha Dey

Bengaluru — European opposition to US President Donald Trump’s bid to acquire Greenland and his proposed “Board of Peace” initiative have disrupted plans for an economic support package for postwar Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

A planned announcement of an $800bn (R13-trillion) prosperity plan to be agreed between Ukraine, Europe and the US at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week has been delayed, the report said, citing six officials.

The report could not immediately be verified. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“No-one is in any mood to stage a grand spectacle around an agreement with Trump right now,” one official told the FT, adding disputes over Greenland and the Board of Peace have overtaken an earlier focus on Ukraine at the Davos meeting.

The “Board of Peace” initiative is aimed at resolving conflicts globally, a plan diplomats said could harm the UN’s work.

Tensions over Greenland disrupted negotiations on the prosperity plan text this week, the FT report says, adding the US did not send a representative to a key meeting on Monday evening.

The “prosperity plan” was not being shelved indefinitely and could be signed at a later date, the newspaper says.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he will travel to Davos only if documents on security guarantees with the US and a prosperity plan are ready to be signed there.